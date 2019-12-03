Natalie Hanson, 79, of Long Beach, prepares a to-go box of Thanksgiving food on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. Hanson started the free community Thanksgiving meal eight years ago with funds from the Elk National Foundation. In addition to the meals served at the lodge, Hanson and her 42 volunteers prepared more than 90 meals for people who couldn’t make it to the lodge for Thanksgiving. “It’s an amazing thing that you couldn’t do without the community, the people,” Hanson said. “And I really thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
