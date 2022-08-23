ILWACO — A new face is taking over the helm at the Ilwaco High School this upcoming school year, one who has decades of experience as a teacher and administrator in Washington schools.
Lisa Horsley was hired as the principal at IHS earlier this summer, following David Tobin’s retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Horsley is beginning her 25th year in education, with 8 of those years in teaching and 17 in administration. She taught business and marketing as a teacher, was a CTE director, an instructional coach, and has served as principal for grades 9-12, K-12 and K-6 before coming to IHS. Horsley has also coached basketball, soccer and track & field.
Many of her years in education have been at small school districts, such as the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District and the Mary M. Knight School District in Elma. Going from being a teacher to an administrator was a natural development for her, she said, because she’s often found herself being a leader — whether as a teacher leader, or the captain of the basketball team when she was in school.
“It’s just kind of my nature, I think, to try to improve systems,” Horsley said. “That’s kind of why I think I have an ability, whether it’s from coaching, to get the right people in the right places. I think that’s really beneficial as a principal and an educator.”
What drew her to the educational field, she said, was the teachers she had while she was growing up.
“I came from a very traumatic background, and so my teachers were kind of my lifeline,” Horsley said. “It made a huge difference for me, and so I always felt inclined to want to go back and do the same for kids.”
But before Horsley was an educator, she went into business. Her involvement in the industry included time in marketing, real estate and as a business manager.
“I’ve always said my teachers all told me I should be a teacher, and I said ‘Yeah right,’” Horsley said. “Everyone just kept asking ‘Are you sure you don’t want to teach’ and people that didn’t even hardly know me said ‘Oh, you’re just a natural for it.’ So there I went, and plus I love to coach as well.”
For Horsley, an avid traveler, what drew her to the principal position at IHS was a trip along the coast up to Forks during spring break when she was working in Arizona, where her son was attending college.
“I was missing the Pacific Northwest — and the water, specifically,” Horsley said.
As someone who loves the beach and being outdoors, she said that trip reinforced her desire to get back to the coast, and she found the job listing for the IHS principal position when she checked to see what kind of jobs were open. It was exactly the opportunity she was looking for, she said.
“It was awesome, because it’s exactly where I wanted to be,” Horsley said.
New year, new ideas
Horsley was officially hired earlier in the summer, and she has spent a lot of time getting her systems set in place and taking as much burden off of the school’s teachers as possible so they can stay focused on teaching.
Last year, as an administrator, Horsley went back into the classroom to teach and gain a better understanding of what teachers had been experiencing during the pandemic.
“You have a different role as an administrator,” she said. “When you’re in there every day with the kids in the classroom, it’s totally different. I think it makes me be a better administrator, because I really have the lens of ‘How can I help my teachers be able to — like I said — focus on teaching and let me take care of all this stuff out here?’”
What she’s most excited about in her new role is getting to know the students, staff and stakeholders. As an avid horseback rider, she’s already applied to join the Peninsula Saddle Club and get connected with the community.
In that same vein, one development that she’s excited about at IHS this year is the addition of a connection center. Along with setting up fun events and outings, the center’s purpose will be focused on outreach with students who may be struggling socially or academically.
“It’ll help students if they’re having a bad day, or if somebody notices they’re having a bad day they can let us know and we have concierges of students — and potentially adults — who will be working in there and will help students, even if it’s just ‘Hey, do you want a drink of water’ and befriend them a little bit,” Horsley said.
Students working at the center will also serve as peer mentors and take on a supportive role if a student is struggling in class.
“Attendance can be an issue, and then students get so far behind that they get a helpless feeling,” Horsley said. “If a student is gone for a certain number of days, we’ll send them a ‘Hey, we missed you’ postcard and just let them know that when they get back we’ll be there to help them get caught up. It just takes away that struggle students have if they feel like they get caught in a hole.
“I’m really excited about the connection center and what it’s going to bring for our students,” she continued. “It’s so we’re helping students at the root cause and helping it not get into a disciplinary situation. People want to feel connected, and through covid it really isolated a lot of us.”
Other things IHS is looking to tackle is increasing communication and getting IHS’ website up to speed.
“We know that’s a tool for our families, and it’s a resource we want to have available,” said Horsley, a mother of three with three grandchildren.
“For me, I want to help every student figure out how to help themselves and other students be successful,” Horsley said. “I don’t want anyone to be left behind or fall in the cracks. I want us to adjust to what each student needs along the way, because one size doesn’t fit all. We have to be adaptable enough and creative enough to help everyone be successful.”
