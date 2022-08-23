Lisa Horsley

ILWACO — A new face is taking over the helm at the Ilwaco High School this upcoming school year, one who has decades of experience as a teacher and administrator in Washington schools.

Lisa Horsley was hired as the principal at IHS earlier this summer, following David Tobin’s retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

