Spent firework debris is pictured July 5, 2021 in Long Beach. Limits eventually placed on consumer fireworks as a result of this month’s vote would not automatically apply to the ocean beach, which is under the jurisdiction of Washington State Parks. However, the agency has said it will modify its rules to parallel whatever Long Beach and Pacific County decide.

SOUTH PACIFIC COUNTY — Local voters will decide the fate of two ballot measures later this month, including a $10 million bond proposal from the Ocean Beach Hospital and an advisory vote about the fate of consumer fireworks on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Ballots for the April 25 special election were mailed out to voters late last week, and eligible south Pacific County residents have until 8 p.m. on the 25th to make their voices heard on the two issues.

