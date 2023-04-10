SOUTH PACIFIC COUNTY — Local voters will decide the fate of two ballot measures later this month, including a $10 million bond proposal from the Ocean Beach Hospital and an advisory vote about the fate of consumer fireworks on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Ballots for the April 25 special election were mailed out to voters late last week, and eligible south Pacific County residents have until 8 p.m. on the 25th to make their voices heard on the two issues.
Residents have until 4 p.m. on April 17 to register to vote online or via mail-in, as well as transfer or update an existing registration. Election Day is the last day for in-person registration, and must be done by 8 p.m. at the county auditor’s office in South Bend.
To register to vote online, go to www.voter.votewa.gov. To register to vote by mail, print a registration form from www.voter.votewa.gov or contact the auditor’s office at 360-875-9317. If you are a registered voter who has not yet received your ballot, contact the auditor’s office at the aforementioned phone number or print one at www.voter.votewa.gov.
In south county, 24-hour ballot drop boxes are located at: the county annex building, located at 7013 Sandridge Road; the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, located at 21603 O Lane in Ocean Park; Friends of Chinook School, located at 810 State Route 101; and the Washington State Patrol office, located at 797 State Route 4 in Naselle.
Drop boxes are available until 8 p.m. on April 25, while ballots returned via mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Accessible voting equipment is available at the auditor’s office in South Bend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until April 24. On Election Day, the equipment will be available until 8 p.m.
Hospital bondVoters residing within Public Hospital District No. 3 in Pacific County will decide whether to approve a $10 million bond put forward by the OBH Board of Commissioners. To pass, the bond must clear a 60% supermajority of participating voters.
Built in the mid-1970s to replace the existing hospital, OBH was last upgraded in the early 2000s, when peninsula voters OK’d a $9.8 million bond in 2000 to modernize and expand the hospital. It’s the only time that the hospital has undergone renovations since it was constructed.
If approved, the bond would carry an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value — about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home, or $5.70 a month. The rate is about half that of the bond that voters approved in 2000 and was paid off in 2021.
The headliner of OBH’s bond proposal is the addition of an urgent care clinic in Ilwaco, which carries a projected cost of about $2.1 million. The clinic would be housed at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. As it stands, the nearest urgent care clinic for south county residents is across the river. A new procedure room at OBH’s clinic in Ocean Park, to increase capacity and access for women’s health care, is also included in this cost.
The bond would also fund $2.3 million to renovate surgery and patient rooms at OBH and upgrade the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathroom. Another $1.2 million would be earmarked to update imaging and other equipment, such as CT scans and MRIs. About $1.5 million would go toward overhauling the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures to save on utility costs.
Notable less expensive work would include $765,000 to expand the Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Ilwaco to include cardio and pulmonary services, and $500,000 to acquire or expand additional clinic space for potential specialized services, such as orthopedics, dermatology, podiatry, urology, behavioral health and diabetes care.
OBH is holding an in-person question-and-answer session on Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room next to the hospital, located at 158 First Ave. N.
Consumer fireworksBoth the City of Long Beach and Pacific County are holding non-binding advisory votes on this month’s special election ballot, asking registered, eligible voters in the city and the peninsula’s unincorporated areas whether the sale and use of consumer fireworks should be banned within their respective borders.
The results of the advisory votes will be taken into account by the city and county’s legislative bodies in considering whether they should move ahead with passing a consumer fireworks ban. Both have put in place modest restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks that are set to be in place for the first time during this summer’s Fourth of July holiday, but have stopped short of enacting a total ban.
The Pacific County Commissioners are seeking voter turnout of at least 60% in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities, along with at least 60% support for a ban, before they seriously consider prohibiting consumer fireworks on the peninsula. The Long Beach City Council has not identified any such preconditions.
Long Beach officials have said that a consumer ban would not affect the city’s professional Fourth of July fireworks show, which has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
Supporters of a ban said fireworks do not support the peninsula’s image of natural beauty that is used to market to guests, and that fireworks are a growing threat to life and property with increasingly hot and dry summers. Opponents of a ban said fireworks are a longstanding local tradition that bring much-needed tourism revenue to the peninsula, and that time should be given to see what impact recently enacted restrictions have on the community.
