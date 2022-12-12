ILWACO — The Ocean Beach Hospital’s Board of Commissioners is expected this week to address a $10 million bond proposal that, if OK’d, will go before voters next spring.

The commissioners, at their Dec. 15 monthly meeting, will consider the approval of a resolution that it must pass in order for the bond to appear on next year’s April 25 special election ballot. The bond, among other things, would fund the expansion and renovation of the hospital’s Ilwaco clinic to house an urgent care clinic if approved by voters.

