SOUTH BEND — Just a few dozen ballots remain to be tallied for the April 25 special election, and results show that the fate of Ocean Beach Hospital bond proposal hangs in the balance.
With 5,553 ballots counted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office as of the most recent April 28 update, support for OBH’s $10 million bond measure currently sits at 59.97%, falling just short of the 60% supermajority that is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state.
An additional 715 ballots have been tabulated in the contest since the release of initial results last Tuesday night. Of those newly counted ballots, 64.2% were in support of the bond and 35.8% were in opposition. To explain just how close the bond is from passing, if one of the tabulated ‘no’ votes was instead a ‘yes’ vote, the percentage of those in favor of the bond would increase to 60.2%.
The auditor’s office currently estimates that there are at least 40 ballots left to count across Pacific County, with the vast majority presumed to be from voters in south county. The next update is scheduled for Friday, May 5 — the day that the results of the special election will be certified.
If passed, the bond will carry an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home.
The most notable project that will be funded if the bond is approved is the addition of an urgent care clinic that would be located at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. As it stands, the nearest urgent care clinic for south county residents is across the river, in Astoria.
Other funded projects would include a new procedure room at the hospital’s Ocean Park clinic for women’s health services, the renovation of surgery and patient rooms at OBH, upgrades to the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathrooms, updated imaging and other equipment, and overhauling the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures.
Fireworks measures
Elsewhere on the ballot, both of the non-binding advisories asking if the City of Long Beach and the unincorporated areas of the peninsula should ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks are receiving majority support.
In Long Beach, 53.9% of voters support a consumer fireworks ban within city limits, while 46.1% are opposed to a ban. Meanwhile, voters in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities are voting 51.5% in favor of a ban, with 48.5% opposed.
The final results of the advisory votes will be taken into account by the city and county’s legislative bodies in considering whether they should move ahead with passing a consumer fireworks ban. Long Beach officials have said that a consumer ban would not affect the city’s professional Fourth of July fireworks show, which has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
The county commissioners have previously said they were seeking voter turnout of at least 60% in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities, along with at least 60% support for a ban, before they would seriously consider prohibiting consumer fireworks on the peninsula. The Long Beach City Council had not identified any such preconditions.
Voter turnout across all of Pacific County currently sits at 54.2%. It is not yet clear what the voter turnout was for individual ballot measures, including the county's fireworks advisory vote.
Councilors, mayor weigh in
There appeared to be support among councilors for passing an ordinance banning the sale and use of consumer fireworks in Long Beach at the May 1 city council meeting, perhaps as soon as the council's next regularly scheduled meeting on May 15.
Of the four councilors in attendance, three signaled their support for passing a ban: George Coleman, Patrick Reddy and Sue Svendsen. Del Murry, who was out of town and not in attendance, has been outspoken about his support for a consumer fireworks ban in the past
Mayor Jerry Phillips said he'd had recent conversations with Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen, and reiterated the commissioners' position that those pre-identified thresholds needed to be met for the county to enact a fireworks ban.
"The votes don't get ratified until May 5. At that point in time, if the voters say ban it here, if you ban it here as a council it's going to be all around us in Klipsan and in Seaview and everywhere else," Phillips said. "It would make it even that much harder for our police to even try and enforce it."
Coleman said it was disappointing that the county may not follow Long Beach — and Ilwaco, which previously passed a fireworks ban that goes into effect this year — in banning consumer fireworks. "But we can still ban fireworks in the City of Long Beach — not the beach, but the City of Long Beach."
Jurisdiction on the beach itself falls under Washington State Parks, which has said previously it will follow the lead of its nearby local government entities when deciding whether to enforce its own ban on the state-owned property.
Svendsen asked whether it would be possible for the council to schedule a workshop with Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright to talk about the enforcement aspect of such a ban. Phillips said they'd work to get one scheduled before any vote on a ban takes place.
"There are illegal fireworks now that we're not enforcing ... so I want to know what will we be able to do when we put anymore restrictions on fireworks," Svendsen said. "It'd be nice to know."
Phillips said that enforcing a ban won't be top of mind for law enforcement if they are in the midst of responding to more serious calls.
"If you've got domestic violence or you've got a car accident and you get fireworks calls, they don't break away from a domestic violence call and let someone get killed to go to a fireworks call," he said. "You can't just say that we're going to enforce them all."
Svendsen countered that a ban will lead to fewer fireworks overall. "The people who do obey the rules will obey the rules, and the criminals will be the criminals."
"We did say that we were interested in what our population had to say, and they were clear," she continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.