SOUTH BEND — Just a few dozen ballots remain to be tallied for the April 25 special election, and results show that the fate of Ocean Beach Hospital bond proposal hangs in the balance.

With 5,553 ballots counted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office as of the most recent April 28 update, support for OBH’s $10 million bond measure currently sits at 59.97%, falling just short of the 60% supermajority that is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state.

