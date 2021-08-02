PACIFIC COUNTY — The proof is in the pudding — or in this case, the data: As has been presumed for months, new data shows that Pacific County’s hospitality industry is facing a steep labor shortage this summer, coming during what local industry veterans say is the busiest tourism season they can recall on the Long Beach Peninsula.
According to unemployment figures released by the Washington State Employment Security Department last week, the number of people employed in the county’s leisure and hospitality industry in the month of June sat at an estimated 920 people. While the number of workers in the industry is up 21.1% from 2020’s pandemic-plagued June, it is down 17.9% from June 2019.
Overall, Pacific County’s unemployment rate in June was preliminarily pegged at 7.4%, up slightly from May’s revised total of 7.2% but down from that month’s preliminary projection of 7.7%. The unemployment rate in June 2020 was 13.7%, and 6.8% in June 2019. The county is tied with Grays Harbor County for the highest unemployment rate in the state, with the statewide rate at 5.3%.
Hospitality receipts skyrocket
The leisure and hospitality industry’s steep workforce losses from two years ago come as economic indicators suggest that business continues to soar higher and higher on the peninsula this year.
Lodging tax collections through the first seven months of 2021 for the city of Long Beach total $543,825, an astonishing 73.4% increase from 2019, the previous seven-month high since the data was released publicly beginning in 2013. Sales tax collections for the city total $418,520 over the same period, up 16.8% from 2019, which also was the previous high mark.
Trimming hours
Business owners certainly aren’t complaining about the sharp uptick in traffic, especially after the rollercoaster that was 2020. But many have cut back hours or opted to close some days at the beginning or middle of the week to try and prevent current staff from getting burnt out.
The Lost Roo began closing on Mondays and Tuesdays back in May, because the restaurant was “cranking at summer volume and it is imperative that we take care of our staff’s mental and physical health.” Dylan’s Cottage Bakery recently extended its open hours after it was able to hire some new employees, but the longtime favorite remains closed on Tuesdays because it is still short on bakers.
Andi Day, executive director for the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau, said that while visitor numbers to the area are high, businesses are facing several challenges, including a “severe” labor shortage and supply chain issues that were detailed in the Observer last week.
Day said that while most people assume this is due to people collecting enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits, the visitors bureau learned that only accounts for about 30% of the shortage. In reality, she said, there are several contributing factors, some of which are being seen nationwide and others that are more unique to the peninsula’s hospitality industry.
Employment choices
One of the factors Day mentioned is a loss of labor pool to other industries. That was backed up by Jim Vleming, regional economist for ESD, who said people moving from the hospitality industry to another industry is a “major” factor.
“I think a lot of people had time to sit around and think about their leisure and hospitality job, and they thought about wages and they thought about benefits and they thought about hours. It definitely was a time to move into different sectors,” Vleming said.
It used to be, Vleming said, that there would be a lot of turnover within the hospitality industry, with workers going from one restaurant or one hotel to another. “Now, I think you have people kind of up and doing some career changes, where they want to follow some benefits and some wages. So you had people leaving leisure and hospitality and going to construction or manufacturing or [some other industry], because a lot of those places are looking for entry-level people as well.”
In his own personal encounters as of late, Vleming said he’s noticed 16- and 17-year-olds occupying front-facing jobs at restaurants, such as servers or hosts, when before they were mostly limited to back-of-the-house positions, like busboys or dishwashers. It’s one indication, he said, that the industry may be reaching a limit of finding enough people to adequately employ.
Another contributing factor to the labor shortage, Day said, is a “massive” number of people retiring in the U.S. last year, compared to previous years. More than 2.5 million people have retired since the pandemic began about 16 months ago, which is about twice the number of people who retired in 2019. Other factors include childcare challenges and people being hesitant to return to a job with a public-facing role.
Locally, Day said the complete lack of affordable housing is a big reason for the labor shortage. The red-hot housing market over the past year has been well documented and prices continue to soar, while an affordable rental market for working-class people and families remains relatively non-existent.
