OLYMPIA — The Washington State House of Representatives adopted an amendment over the weekend that probably puts to bed — this year, at least — an attempt to close the Naselle Youth Camp and develop the land and facilities of the camp into an outdoor school.
As the House’s proposed 2022 supplemental operating budget made its way through the chamber, legislators voted on Feb. 26 to adopt an amendment from 19th District state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) that strips out a provision in the proposed budget that would have required the NYC to cease operations by summer 2023.
Under the initial $65 billion budget proposal, House Bill 1816, which the House’s Democratic majority introduced last week, the closure of the NYC would have been followed by the state Department of Children, Youth & Families transferring management of the camp’s land and facilities to the state Department of Natural Resources to develop them into an outdoor school.
The budget also would have allocated $250,000 to the DNR, in consultation with the state Superintendent’s Office, to study and make recommendations on the development of an outdoor school at the NYC site — which would have included examining the suitability of the current facilities, operating and capital budget needs and estimated costs, and partnership opportunities. A final report to the legislature would have been due by the end of this year.
The NYC is an unfenced, medium-security facility that provides educational and treatment services for males.
In a Feb. 28 news release, Walsh said the House’s adoption of his amendment to stave off closure of the camp and open an outdoor school was a great win for Naselle and Pacific County.
“The Naselle Youth Camp does real rehabilitation work for at-risk kids,” Walsh said. “It provides structure and discipline to young people who need it. Who are on the edge, who might go down a destructive path but can still choose better. The camp experience helps them make those better choices.
“Over the past few years, we’ve had to fight hard — repeatedly — to save the Naselle Youth Camp from the budget writers’ knives. That shouldn’t be. Washington doesn’t need to get rid of the Naselle Youth Camp. It needs to replicate the camp’s success! It needs to give more at-risk kids the structure and discipline they need to see better, choose better and do better.”
Lisa Nelson, superintendent of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District, told the Observer in an email that the inclusion of the camp’s closure in the initial budget proposal caught her “completely off guard,” and that she had received no indication that it was on the chopping block until the proposal was released last week. She added that the district had not received any outreach regarding the proposed outdoor school.
The NYC has had “excellent” results in helping students at the camp obtain a GED, earn academic credit and learn vocational skills, Nelson said. She said the camp and the school district have a long history of collaboration, and that 10 students at the camp have earned their high school diploma during the 2021-22 school year.
“NYC has been operating for nearly 56 years, positively impacting the lives of many young men through academic assistance, vocational training, and opportunities to learn workplace skills in forestry, fish rearing, cooking, maintenance and mechanics,” Nelson said. “This would be devastating for our community and school district. Many students who attend our school have a parent or parents who work at the camp and are the primary wage earner for the family.”
Senate Democrats also released their proposed operating budget, Senate Bill 5693, last week, totaling $63.4 billion. And while the two caucus’s initial proposals shared many similarities, the Senate’s proposal did not include shuttering the NYC. Instead, the proposed budget, which passed the Senate on what was largely a party-line vote on Feb. 25, includes $295,000 in the 2022 fiscal year “for the expansion of exercise and wellness opportunities for residents at the Naselle Youth Camp.”
The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to end March 10. The Observer will have further coverage on the local impacts of supplemental operating, capital and transportation budgets that are signed into law.
