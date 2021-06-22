OCEAN PARK — A residence fully involved in fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. June 22, with flames said to be spreading into surrounding vegetation.
The fire location on 293rd block of R Street is a small residential lot about 800 feet north of Joe Johns Road about midway between the ocean and bay, bordered by trees.
Pacific County Fire District No. 1 responded and requested a tender to provide additional water at 9:05 a.m. Mutual aid was requested from Long Beach, but by 9:27 a.m. an additional Long Beach unit was told it could stand down.
No information about injuries or the fire’s cause was available before the Observer’s Tuesday press deadline.
