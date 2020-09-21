WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted on Sept. 17 to approve a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler aimed at protecting pregnant women from employment discrimination.
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was first introduced in May of last year, with Herrera Beutler signing on as one of the bill’s four original co-sponsors, along with Reps. Bobby Scott (D-VA), John Katko (R-NY) and Lucy McBath (D-GA). Fast-forward some 16 months later to last week, where the bill passed in the lower chamber by a vote of 329-73.
The bill was unanimously supported by Democratic members of the House, and by more than half of Republicans members. By the time the bill was voted on, 241 members of Congress had signed on as a co-sponsor.
The bill is also supported by a number of organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Civil Liberties Union, the National Women’s Law Center and the National Restaurant Association.
If enacted into law, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would prohibit employers from discriminating against employees or job applicants who are affected by pregnancy or childbirth by not making reasonable accommodations in the workplace. Employment practices that would be declared as unlawful, if enacted, include:
Failing to make reasonable accommodations to known limitations of aforementioned workers, unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the employer’s business operation;
Deny employment opportunities based on the need of the employer to make such reasonable accommodations;
Require affected employees or applicants to accept an accommodation they do not want, if the accommodation is unnecessary to perform the job.
“As a mom who has had three kids while serving in Congress, I understand the balancing act for women who want to remain in the workplace while raising a family, and safeguard their health,” said Herrera Beutler in a statement. “The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is an important step in that effort and will ensure pregnant workers receive reasonable accommodations at work like a bottle of water, an extra bathroom break, or even a stool to sit on at work.”
The bill is now in the U.S. Senate for consideration, and was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, of which Washington Sen. Patty Murray is the ranking Democratic member. The Senate has about three months to pass the bill before the current session of Congress ends on Jan. 3, 2021, forcing the process for the bill to start anew during the next session.
