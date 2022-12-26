OLYMPIA — The next session of the Washington State Legislature begins early next month, and bills have already been piling up in the weeks leading to the new year.
As of Dec. 26, at least 179 bills have already been filed in advance of the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off Jan. 9. A fair number of bills from lawmakers in both chambers of the legislature pertain to housing, which is expected to be one of the dominant issues in Olympia over the course of the 105-day session.
On the House side, Rep. Amy Walen (D-Kirkland) has prefiled a pair of housing-related bills. One, House Bill 1042, would prevent cities from imposing restrictions that are seen as burdensome to the development and construction of new housing units.
If passed into law, the bill would disallow cities from restricting the housing density that would prevent additional housing units being constructed in an existing building that is located within a zone where multifamily housing is permitted. Cities also would not be able to impose parking, permitting and design requirements on these existing buildings, or allow additional housing units only in certain areas of the building — barring any violation of building codes or health and safety standards.
Walen’s other housing-related bill, HB 1046, seeks to bolster the housing supply by allowing developments owned or operated by public housing authorities — such as the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority — to be rented to a larger number of low-income households. That bill has been co-sponsored by two other Democratic legislators.
Public housing authorities have the ability to purchase, invest, lease, loan, reconstruct, rehabilitate, lease and refinance housing developments designated for low-income people. As it stands, the units or lots of any developments owned by for-profit entities are required to be rented to individuals whose income does not exceed 50% of the area’s median income, adjusted by household size. Developments directly owned by a governmental entity — or through a partnership by a government and a bona fide non-profit entity — must be rented to people whose incomes do not exceed 60% of the area median income.
Under HB 1046, the income limits for both for-profit and government-owned developments would be increased to 80% of the area median income, boosting the number of low-income people who would qualify to rent a unit or lot at public housing developments throughout the state.
On the Senate side, a bill introduced by Sen. Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue), Senate Bill 5045, aims to offer tax incentives for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that are rented to low-income households.
The bill would give counties the ability to exempt the tax value of an ADU if the unit is maintained as a rental for individuals or families whose adjusted income is no higher than 60% of the county’s median household income. The rent charged by the property owner also could not exceed 30% of the tenant’s monthly income in order to qualify for the tax.
Inslee unveils housing proposal
The state’s executive branch has identified housing as a topic of importance, too. Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his $70 billion state budget ask earlier this month, which includes a proposed referendum that, if approved by lawmakers, would allow voters to decide the fate of a $4 billion package devoted to creating more affordable housing and curbing homelessness.
“Rents have gone up, and people have fallen off the ladder of the ability to pay rent,” Inslee said at a news conference where he announced his proposal. “Our population is still growing, we need to build about 50,000 housing units a year just to keep up. And we’re about 5,000 to 7,000 of that short, every single year.”
If approved, the funds would be put toward building 26,500 units of affordable housing over a six-year period. Legislators would be permitted to front-load construction costs, and allow the state to issue bonds outside of its debt limits — hence why the measure needs to be approved directly by the voters.
The $4 billion would be aimed at providing affordable housing for lower- and middle-income workers, housing for individuals with special needs, emergency supportive housing, increased local capacity for behavioral health, and assistance for down payments and closing costs for first-time, low-income homebuyers.
“We have to step up to the plate, because I believe Washingtonians are demanding an end to the squalor they’re seeing on virtually every street corner across the state of Washington,” he said.
19th LD bills
Each of the legislators in the 19th District have prefiled at least one bill thus far, with topics ranging from the regulation of family burial grounds to giving small school districts who have demonstrated funding challenges greater access to state dollars for capital projects.
The latter bill, HB 1044, was introduced by Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet) and cites a lack of bond capacity or property tax increases seen by local voters as unpalatable as difficult obstacles for small school districts to go about updating or constructing new school buildings.
“Often, the buildings operated by these school districts are the district’s only elementary school, middle school, or high school, putting greater pressure on the need for a safe, up-to-date, long-lasting school building in which students can thrive,” McEntire’s bill reads.
The bill, if passed, would provide planning, modernization and new construction grants to school districts with a maximum of 1,000 enrolled students to modernize or replace instructional buildings that are at least 30 years old and are recorded as “poor” or “unsatisfactory” by Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Grant-eligible projects must correct critical physical deficiencies and essential safety concerns — including seismic vulnerabilities.
As written, Ocean Beach School District is almost precisely at the cutoff line for funding if enacted into law. As of November, the enrollment headcount of K-12 students at OBSD was 1,001, and could drop below or stay above 1,000 in any given month depending on how many students have joined or left the district.
A bill introduced by Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen), HB 1037, would allow a family burial ground to be established on certain properties.
An area of land owned by an individual may be designated as a family burial ground by that individual, according to the bill’s text. For properties owned by two or more individuals, a burial ground could be established only if all co-owners of the property provide their written consent. Properties owned by a combination of individuals and legal entities would not be allowed to have a family burial ground.
If passed, owners of properties where a family burial ground is located would not be allowed to sell or charge a fee for plots in the burial ground. Owners would also be required to record every burial on the grounds within 30 days with the county auditor in which the land is located, which includes the deceased person’s name, dates of birth and death, owner or owners of the property and description of where the remains are buried, and latitude and longitude coordinates of the grave — which must be verified by two witnesses or representatives from the county coroner or sheriff’s office.
Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) introduced SB 5023, co-sponsored by Democratic colleague Sen. John Lovick, of Mill Creek, that would address safety concerns for roadside incidents when emergency tow operators are involved.
The bill, if passed, would allow operators of emergency tow trucks to use rear-facing blue flashing lights when they reach accident scenes, in addition to already allowed red flashers. The bill is named after Arthur Anderson and Ray Mitchell, tow-truck operators who were struck and killed in separate Southwest Washington accidents the past two years.
“When people see blue lights, they pay attention,” Wilson said in a statement. “Anything we can do to prevent the tragedies we have been seeing on Washington highways is worth trying. We need drivers to get the message — as you approach an accident scene, slow down, move over.”
With Republicans in the minority in both the House and Senate, any bills sponsored by the 19th District’s legislators must garner a significant level of bipartisan support to have a chance of being passed into law.
DTF funding
Local officials are also expected to make a spirited push during the session for additional Pacific County Drug Task Force funds, which currently are set to expire at the end of 2023.
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said at a city council meeting earlier this month that the request for additional DTF funds has already been submitted ahead of the start of the legislative session.
Phillips said their request has the support of each of the 19th District’s legislators, and that he was working on lobbying dozens of other legislators on key committees to support the continued funding. That request from county stakeholders, if approved, would fund the task force until 2025.
After being disbanded for a decade, about $370,000 in funding was awarded by the legislature in the summer of 2020 to get the task force running again by the end of that year. Another $742,900 was awarded in 2021, to operate the task force for the next two years.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office serves as DTF’s lead agency, with officers from each of the city police departments in the county also being assigned to serve on the task force. The salaries of DTF’s three full-time officers are paid with the funds received from the legislature, as well as covering overtime costs.
