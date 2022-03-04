OLYMPIA — State lawmakers have been meeting in lengthy floor action this week, including last weekend, to pass dozens of bills as this year’s session moves into its final days. They face another cut-off deadline today, Friday, March 4, the last day to consider policy legislation passed by the opposite chamber. Thereafter, only budget related matters and differences between the two houses can be considered. Democrats in both chambers moved their respective supplemental operating budget plans to a vote, less than a week after making them public for the first time.
Last Friday, after lengthy floor debate on some 50 proposed amendments, the Senate passed its supplemental operating budget bill (SB 5693) by a mostly partisan 29-19 vote. The bill was immediately sent to the House, which passed its own version, after debating 36 amendments, on Saturday by a 56-37 vote. The House also passed the $16.8 billion transportation package proposed by Democrats (SB 5974) which had passed the Senate last month. The House version eliminated the proposed fuel exports tax.
Some gun right restrictions have now cleared both chambers, following passage by the Senate this week, but the controversial high-capacity magazine ban proposal (SB 5078) has not yet been acted upon by the House. With the March 4 deadline looming, the bill’s fate is uncertain.
Senate Bill 5693, Making 2021-2023 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. Passed the Senate on February 25, 2022 by a vote of 29-19, one member absent.
This is the supplemental budget proposal by Democrats to add some $5 billion to the $59 billion 2021-23 spending plan approved last year.
19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (Longview) (R) X
•••
Senate Bill 5693, Making 2021-2023 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. Passed the House on February 26, 2022 by a vote of 56-37, five members excused.
This is the House version of the supplemental spending plan with various changes to appropriations proposed in the Senate version. It includes a provision that would make $19 million available to local governments to aid Ukrainian refugees. House and Senate leaders will now negotiate the differences between the two proposals, with a final version not likely to surface until near the end of session.
19 Rep. Joel McEntire (Cathlamet) (R) N
19 Rep. Jim Walsh (Aberdeen) (R) N
•••
Senate Bill 5974, Addressing transportation resources. Passed the House on March 1, 2022, by a vote of 54-43, one member excused.
This is the revenue bill proposed by majority Democrats to fund their $16 billion, 16-year “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package. The bill does not contain a gas tax increase, but would hike the fees drivers and vehicle owners pay. As passed by the Senate last month, the bill would have imposed a new 6-cent/gallon fuel export tax that would impact Washington energy producers, and raise fuel prices in neighboring states. After significant push-back from neighboring states last week, House Democrats agreed to drop this controversial tax. Instead, the House version would take $100 million for each of the next 15 years from the public works trust fund. Local governments are likely to oppose that proposal, because they rely on that account to help pay for sewer, water and other infrastructure projects. House and Senate leaders will now work out the differences between the two versions of the bills.
19 Rep. Joel McEntire (Cathlamet) (R) N
19 Rep. Jim Walsh (Aberdeen) (R) N
•••
House Bill 1630, Establishing restrictions on the possession of weapons in certain locations. Passed the Senate on March 1, 2022 by a vote of 28-20, one member absent.
This bill would prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons at voting centers and local government and school board meetings. It would make violations of these restrictions a misdemeanor for first time offenses while second and subsequent violations would be gross misdemeanor offenses. The bill now goes back to the House for approval or rejection of House amendments to it.
19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (Longview) (R) N
•••
House Bill 1705, Concerning ghost guns. Passed the Senate on March 1, 2022 by a vote of 26-23.
This bill has now passed both chambers. If signed by the governor, it would restrict the manufacture, assembly, sale, transfer, purchase, possession, transport, and receipt of so-called “Ghost Guns.” These are firearms that are untraceable, because they are assembled from components without serial numbers or other identification, including unfinished frames and receivers. The bill was delivered to the governor for his signature.
19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (Longview) (R) N
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org is a project of the Washington Policy Center. Visit www.WashingtonVotes.org and check out our new Olympia news service, Washingtonvotes.org News, which is featured on the home page. We're also on Facebook and Twitter, at washingtonvotes.org.
Y = Yes, N = No, E = Excused, X = Not Voting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.