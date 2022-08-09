RAYMOND — It’s not an everyday occurrence that a man walks into the police department with what he thinks is a human foot, but that’s what happened Aug. 1 at 10:12 a.m. at the Raymond Police Department.
“Please, I don’t want to see it,” the clerk at the police department told the man before learning that he found it near the swimming hole on Trap Creek, which is a popular summer destination for locals to escape the summer heat.
The spot along U.S. Highway 101 attracts dozens of people daily and has a gravel parking spot and a short trail down to the water. It’s one of the last places a local would ever imagine finding a human foot.
Due to the location where the foot was found, the clerk called dispatch and requested that a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy respond. The man left the police department’s lobby and showed responding officers what he had found.
“Somebody found it out in the Trap Creek area and brought it into town and showed it to us, and it was clearly not a human,” Chief Deputy Pat Matlock said. “It was a bear. Humans and bears have similar patterns in the structures of their hands; these fingers are quite longer than a human, and they bend backwards, which is a condition humans don’t have.”
Matlock went on to explain that the man transported the bear foot back to town inside a backpack. It’s advised that anyone who finds what they believe to be human remains or a crime scene should not disturb the area and call 911. If a cell signal is unavailable, it’s advised to go to an area where there is signal or a nearby home.
“It would be a good idea to leave it and mark it if you don’t have cell service, then drive until you find some and give the best explanation of where you found it, and that way, if there is further evidence there [investigators] can either confirm or deny anything,” Matlock said.
