CATHLAMET — Remains found along the Columbia River in Wahkiakum County on May 22 are those of James V. Ponto, a 49-year-old Portland man whose car was found abandoned on Sauvie Island on Dec. 2, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office reported June 1.
The remains were identified from dental records by the Washington state forensic anthropologist and the state odontologist.
The Portland Police Department is investigating.
Identification would not have been possible without the thorough initial investigation by Portland police, according to the sheriff’s office press release.
Further details were not immediately available.
