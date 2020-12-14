SOUTH BEND — Meeting for 20 minutes via Zoom on Dec. 8, Pacific County commissioners named a new director of the Community Development Department and approved paid leave for workers.
Commissioners Frank Wolfe, Lisa Olsen and Michael Runyon were in attendance. Zoom viewers were able to comment during public comments or could submit a question in the chat section.
New DCD director
Tim Crose’s departure from being the head of the Community Development Department left a void in the department, but current Deputy Director Sean Humphrey was looking to secure the position. Olsen moved to accept Humphrey’s hiring and was seconded by Runyon, which led Wolfe to open public comment.
“Sean has served as the department’s deputy director for several years,” Pacific County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor said. “[I] feel like he is going to be able to step into the new role [but he] still has a little to learn like we all do. [I am] excited for him to take on the additional responsibility and hopefully be successful in recruiting the backfill of his [current] position.”
Commissioners voted unanimously for hiring Humphrey, who also wished to comment. “I would just want to say thank you guys for the opportunity, and I look forward to serving the county in the new role and working with you guys as we move forward. I appreciate it.”
With a chuckle, Wolfe informed Humphrey that he isn’t allowed to swear at them later after being hired, but Spoor said she is still able to, as she is a “special case.” She joked that privilege is part of her contract.
Paid leave
Commissioners were presented and unanimously approved a plan to change the county’s personnel policy and procedures, allowing for paid administrative leave for November and December for employees who are not able to work from home but who also don’t have enough office work since the county buildings are closed to the public.
The county would continue to provide paid leave for employees impacted by covid-19, per state and federal requirements.
“We had an additional section in the original resolution that provided for paid leave for a number of things,” Spoor said. “That is the section that is being eliminated, but the protections are still provided under the federal and state leave as far as if someone gets sick with covid-19, or they are ordered to quarantine or have child care issues because of covid-19, there is still [paid] leave available through state and federal means.”
Spoor continued, “this primarily allows for the paid administrative leave since we closed the buildings on Nov. 18 through the end of the year. There are some individuals that the nature of their work doesn’t lend itself to working from home. We are going to provide paid administrative leave for those certain individuals [and] that decision is made by the elected official or department head as to who [that] will apply to.”
Olsen noted that during the first round of shutdowns at the county, they were able to get a lot of workers set up to work from home. Many workers are expected to have a smooth transition, as noted by Spoor, who mentioned the county has “built up the capacity the last several months,” which has allowed workers to stay spread out.
All workers on paid leave are still required to be available on an on-call basis, and should they become ill, such as with covid-19, they must report it to their department head immediately. They also cannot begin working somewhere else while being on paid administrative leave.
Senior Public Health Nurse
Olsen moved for the commissioners to vote to close a job listing for a senior public health nurse. Pacific County Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom addressed the job listing and likely hiring.
“I did include this in the 2021 budget, and I anticipate it’s going to be an internal promotion,” Lindstrom stated. “One of our current grade-14 nurses will likely take this position, and [their] position will go away for attrition. It’s not really an additional position as much as [its] a promotion.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request.
PCEMA grant
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) received an annual emergency management performance grant provided by the Washington State Military Department that contributes $18,000. Olsen moved the item and was seconded by Runyon; Wolfe then opened up the topic for public comment.
“The amount of this grant went from $18,000 in 2021 to the $27,000 and some change that you see in front of you,” PCEMA Director Scott McDougall said. “It does carry a 100% in-kind match [and] that match is paid for through my salary.”
Before the commissioners voted, Wolfe thanked McDougall for everything he does, stating, “sometimes we kind of forget about you, but covid-19 [has] certainly brought you front and center.” All three commissioners then approved the menu item unanimously.
New ID card reader
Olsen moved to accept the acquisition of a new id card reader from Legend ID for the approximate amount of $8,485 without tax included. The reader would be paid through the emergency management agency’s’ performance grant.
As part of the purchase, the company would also provide onsite maintenance and any necessary repairs, unlike the other two companies that bidded. Runyon seconded the motion, and Wolfe again opened the topic for public comment.
“The printer replaces a printer that has been in our office for probably 17 [or] 18 years,” McDougall said. “It is antiquated, obsolete, and hard to work with. This will also allow for our election workers to have secure and compliant ID badges printed for them as well.”
Olsen then asked if the current system was not compliant, to which McDougall stated, “we manipulated it so that it would provide badges that were compliant on an interim basis. These [new] badges will have holographic overlays so that they are much harder to create inappropriate copies [of].”
The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
The next commissioners’ meeting will be held on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.