Faced with unusual challenges in finding an open-minded jury, lawyers began culling through hundreds of prospective jurors this Monday for what promises to be a lengthy civil commitment trial for a repeat sex offender. This sign showed the way to overflow parking blocks away from the Pacific County Courthouse in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND — The civil commitment trial of convicted rapist Robert A. Howell, 58, began with jury selection Monday, Oct. 10. Over 700 people were summoned for the process, which could last several days.
Officials set up a special parking lot in a field next to the Dollar General store in South Bend for summoned jurors. Vans shuttled potential jurors back and forth as selection went on.
Howell’s trial is expected to last at least 12 days but could run longer depending on how long jury selection and expert testimony take. Jury deliberation could also be a factor in the length of the trial.
In July 2015, Howell raped a sedated female and was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape after reaching a plea agreement with then-prosecutor Mark McClain. The agreement handed Howell a six-year prison sentence. He was originally expected to be released back into society in January.
The civil commitment filing spearheaded by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office is a means of protecting the public from sex offenders found to be incapable of mending their ways.
If the AG’s office successfully gains Howell’s involuntary incarceration at the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services facility for Special Civil Commitment on McNeil Island, Howell could very well spend the rest of his life in open-ended psychological treatment.
Under Washington state law, attorneys from the AG’s office will have to prove without a reasonable doubt that Howell is a sexually violent predator.
In the past year, the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter appear to have taken a sterner stance regarding sex crimes. Earlier this year, for example, Ronald B. Barton was handed a life sentence by Richter for two counts of second-degree rape of a teenage relative.
Howell has a lengthy criminal past with prior charges for child molestation, which resulted in him being a Level III registered sex offender. He has evaded treatment while incarcerated and repeatedly violated release and parole conditions, including watching pornography.
