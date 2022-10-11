Jury sign

Faced with unusual challenges in finding an open-minded jury, lawyers began culling through hundreds of prospective jurors this Monday for what promises to be a lengthy civil commitment trial for a repeat sex offender. This sign showed the way to overflow parking blocks away from the Pacific County Courthouse in South Bend.

 JEFF CLEMENS

SOUTH BEND — The civil commitment trial of convicted rapist Robert A. Howell, 58, began with jury selection Monday, Oct. 10. Over 700 people were summoned for the process, which could last several days.

Officials set up a special parking lot in a field next to the Dollar General store in South Bend for summoned jurors. Vans shuttled potential jurors back and forth as selection went on.

