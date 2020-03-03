PACIFIC COUNTY — Arrests by ICE appear to be surging again in Pacific County with seven local people jailed since Jan. 1.
Pacific County Immigrant Support is asking for donations ahead of a bond hearing for three of the people; the hearing is March 3 in Tacoma. Bonds need to be paid in full for those held by an immigration court, and immigrant support expects it will need more than $10,000 to pay for their release.
Five of the arrests happened in January and two more in early February, according to immigrant support. Two of the people arrested are from the peninsula and five are from north Pacific County.
Immigration support said the pace of local arrests has substantially increased this year. Pacific County made national and international news early in the Trump administration after experiencing a disproportionate level of ICE detentions and deportations. But the agency’s level of visibility had dropped prior to this new surge of arrests.
ICE has been contacted for its view of whether this recent activity marks a deliberate change but did not respond by press time.
The immigration arrests since the start of the year are impacting children, immigrant advocates said.
“One came to this country as an infant and this is the only country he knows,” immigrant support wrote in a release on March 1. “More than 12 children have been affected by these arrests and a few are expecting grandchildren soon.”
Since Jan. 1, Pacific County Immigrant Support has spent more than $20,000 helping the families and those arrested.
“If we can pay for each person’s bond, then they will get out sooner, return home and get back to work to meet their family’s needs,” the organization wrote in its release.
The arrests have increased fear in the community and people are afraid to return to work, the release said.
Those interested in making a donation can do so online by going to www.pcisupport.org/donate/.
Checks can also be made out to Pacific County Immigrant Support and sent to P.O. Box 156, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Immigrant support group awarded grant
This year, the Pacific County Immigrant Support was given a major boost with a grant from the Group Health Foundation of Seattle.
The foundation awarded immigrant support $75,000 per year for three years. The money will help support the organizations three long-term goals of: keeping families together; preventing deportation; and empowering immigrants with knowledge, according to Rev. Dale Larson, board president for Pacific County Immigrant Support.
“This investment will directly impact local lives and support our work to assist and advocate for immigrants in Southwest Washington,” Larson wrote in a Feb. 28 release announcing the grant.
Immigrant support began operating as a nonprofit in April 2018 and mobilized residents to help meet the basic needs of dozens of immigrant families. The group assisted in the release of more than a dozen immigrants detained by ICE.
It provides Know Your Rights training in north and south Pacific County. In 2019, it started a Rapid Response Network to get instant alerts when there is ICE activity.
This spring, the group is expanding its outreach. It will present “American Dreams,” a readers theater production created by New England playwright and director Linda Britt, which is a performance of a couple dozen short monologues by immigrants telling their stories of coming to the U.S. Two performances are scheduled for the last weekend of April, one in Ilwaco and the other in Raymond.
