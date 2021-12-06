ILWACO — An unusually high number of incidents of misbehavior among Ilwaco High School students this school year has prompted the school to close for a day this week to try and address a growing level of concern.
Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley said that a message sent out via the Ilwaco High School Facebook page announcing the school’s plan to cancel altogether a shortened school day this Wednesday was erroneously published on Dec. 5, and was only meant to go out in an email to parents of high school students.
The message apologized for the short notice, but said the physical and emotional safety of the students and the staff was the reason behind the school cancellation. The message cited the tragedy in Oxford, Michigan last week — where four high schoolers were shot and killed, allegedly by a fellow and oft-disciplined student — as well as a “recent escalation of student violence and misbehavior locally,” and said staff would instead be spending Wednesday “focusing on some needed changes to ensure staff and student safety at the high school.”
On Monday, Huntley stressed that there are no immediate safety concerns facing the school or other schools in the district.
“We’re just seeing an escalation of some of the things we’re seeing in society — uncivil behavior, lack of empathy for others — and it’s leading to, I’d say, more egregious bullying,” Huntley told the Observer, adding that some of these issues are also being witnessed at other OBSD schools but that it’s the most prevalent and concerning at IHS.
“Of course we’re having some escalated student behavior and some of those things [at the district’s other schools], but when you walk into classes and you walk through the halls, it feels like school and it feels like a nice place to be,” Huntley said. “And at the high school, we’re getting to the point where it doesn’t feel like school and it doesn’t feel like a nice place to be — and we want to get back to that.”
While Huntley acknowledged that bullying is always present in school and has been around for generations, she said the level of bullying staff is witnessing on-campus this school year is more frequent than in past years, and that the number of instances where a student is “unapologetically mean” is also growing compared to pre-pandemic times.
“[Pre-pandemic], you could deescalate situations and you could build bridges between groups. That’s just not happening right now,” Huntley said.
The school is also alarmed about the seemingly growing number of off-campus incidents, too, Huntley added.
“These aren’t things that are happening on-campus, but they’re happening out in the community. The kids will videotape it and they’ll be sharing it, and it’s just highly inappropriate things,” Huntley said. “When things happen on-campus we deal with it, but some of these things are extending beyond [school] … and we’re just finding that we need to do things differently, and in order to do things differently you have to have time to clear the air and deal with people’s concerns and fears.”
The goal of Wednesday’s meeting is to get IHS staff on the same page and give them a chance to air their concerns and suggestions. From there, Huntley said the school will keep building and flesh out ideas and suggestions to address concerns, as well as solicit student input in what she said will be a multi-month process.
“Some of it too, of course, is big changes that we need to make. School now needs to be more relevant for kids. I mean, there’s just no question,” Huntley said. “What do they want education to look like? What’s important to them? For parents, the same thing.”
Huntley said the school board is already in the process of trying to address some of those concerns, as it works on its strategic plan. “Administration’s been talking about these issues for a while, but it’s really time to do a very heavy look at the high school in particular — staff, students, parents — because it’s a school for all of us. Our children are our future.”
By the beginning of the next semester, which begins the first week of February, Huntley said the hope is that IHS will look different than it is right now in regards to student behavior, teaching strategies, curriculum, classroom engagement and parent involvement.
“We are seeing a difference in student behaviors, and in student and parent expectations. And we are really seeing, and I think this is nationwide, that school can’t look the same. It didn’t really always work before, and it certainly isn’t working now,” Huntley said. “Our system has to change to reflect that, and systemic change takes time and it takes some growing pains sometimes.
“We want everyone to understand that school is changing, expectations in the world are changing, and kids and what they need have changed — partly due to modern society, and partly due to the pandemic and what that has done to their growth, development and education. We’re trying to be responsive and proactive.”
