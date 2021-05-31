ILWACO — Graduation at Ilwaco High School will look much different than last year’s all-virtual affair, but it won’t quite return to the pre-pandemic normal that feels like a distant memory.
The outdoor graduation ceremony for the IHS class of 2021 is set for Saturday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Peterson Field. It’s a BYOCU affair — bring your own chair and umbrella.
Each graduating student in good standing will be allocated five tickets that they can distribute to family members for the ceremony, although requests for extra tickets were allowed. On the back of each ticket is a health attestation that each person is required to fill out in order to attend the ceremony.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask during the ceremony, and to distance themselves from other family pods. With worries about the weather in mind, families are permitted to bring a pop-up tent if they so choose, as long as it is set up so it doesn’t block others’ view.
The ceremony will also be streamed online again. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/56yyz3hf.
Another thing that has continued on from last year’s festivities was Monday’s reverse senior parade at the Port of Ilwaco. Seniors lined the streets at the port, while parents, school staff and community members drove by, honking their horns and waving out their windows to celebrate the class of 2021.
The Ocean Beach Alternative School is also hosting its graduation ceremony this week, and is set for Friday at 5 p.m. The ceremony will take place at Veteran’s Field in Long Beach, with attendees also asked to bring their own chair.
Veteran’s Field will also play host to senior scholarship night on Thursday, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Last year, students received well over $100,000 in scholarships to help them continue their education, whether it be at a university, community college or trade school.
Coverage of the week’s events will be included in next week’s Observer issue.
Naselle’s graduation is set for June 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.
