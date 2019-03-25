YAKIMA — Ilwaco High School’s #1 team of Will Brindley, Jessie Huntley-Stern, Zack Brundage, Kyler Blossom and Anderson Stoddard finished in sixth place overall and fourth place among public 2B schools in Washington State Knowledge Bowl competition in Yakima last week.
Eighteen 2B schools participated in the annual culmination of knowledge testing. In the initial nine-team Division 1 competition, Ilwaco finished in third place with 72 points, behind Life Christian with 87 and Ocosta with 75. In the semifinals, IHS was in fourth place with 13 points, behind Liberty Bell with 16, LifeChristian and Ocosta each with 15, and Toutle Lake with 14.
Liberty Bell won the finals. Part of the Methow Valley School District, it serves the towns of Twisp, Winthrop, Mazama and Carlton. Life Christian was second, Ocosta third, DeSales (a Catholic school in Walla Walla) was fourth, Toutle Lake was fifth, IHS sixth. Finishing out the top nine schools were Mossy Rock, Liberty and Adna.
Ilwaco’s team was coached by Tom Trudell.
