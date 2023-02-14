Throughout Washington, music educators call Rachel Lake “the fundraising queen.”
They will have a chance to learn her tips when the Ilwaco High School music teacher speaks at a national conference this week.
Lake has been a music educator for the Ocean Beach School District since 2008. As well as academic teaching assignments at IHS, she directs the fall marching band, jazz band, concert band, winter pep band and choir. She also directs the drama club, an after-school activity.
She will make three presentations at the National Association for Music Educators (NAfME) Northwest Professional Development Conference in Bellevue. Educators from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming will attend the sessions Feb. 17-19.
Her talks will cover fundraising, “Doing Everything in a Small School,” and traveling with students. Her “Fundraise the Fun Way” session is scheduled for 90 minutes. “It will be fun to hear what other small schools from other states think,” she said.
It is her first time speaking before the national group, although she has presented to the Washington State Music Educators Conference on three occasions. Last year, the Washington group elected her its Small Schools Curriculum Officer.
“I am honored to have this opportunity,” said Lake, who will help with conference registration and hosting, too. “Over the pandemic, I used Zoom to connect with dozens of small school teachers in Oregon and Washington monthly to help each other through that difficult time. We still meet every month over Zoom to connect and become better educators.”
That benefited students, too. Alto saxophone player Olina Dalton-Gilbertson was recently selected as first alternate to the state solo competitions. When she spoke at IHS band camp last August about the value of those online links, she described music as her “happy place.” “I would go on Zoom and see Mrs. Lake. It was the sweet spot,” the senior said.
That sense of belonging was echoed amid the loud fun of this basketball season’s pep band sessions. “A lot of people are here because they like Mrs. Lake,” said one member of the brass section.
Fundraising is an almost constant occupation for Ocean Beach school musicians. Lake schedules a year of activities, concerts and trips, which have included performing at Disney World in Florida. Band and choir performance trips have included side visits to college campuses around the Pacific Northwest.
“I will be presenting on what has and has not worked for my many trips across the country and what to look out for when traveling with young adults,” Lake said.
