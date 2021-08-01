SEATTLE — Almost exactly two years after an earlier protracted blue-ocean rescue, the tuna boat Ruby Lily went down about 132 miles off Grays Harbor, leading to another complex rescue at taxpayer expense.
At 11:39 a.m. July 30, watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center received an emergency position indicating radio beacon activation alert for the Ruby Lily. Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento and the Coast Guard Cutter Alert were ordered to respond.
A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in the vicinity of the vessel went to the scene and reported one person aboard a life raft. The man — the Ruby Lily's owner — said he was safe in the rigid hull life raft with two weeks of food and water. A good Samaritan vessel in the area offered aid, but the man reportedly refused assistance.
At 1:46 p.m., a MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Astoria arrived and deployed a rescue swimmer. Instead of being hoisted into the helicopter, the man insisted on being rescued by a vessel. Before leaving, the helicopter crew supplied him with flares and a Coast Guard position-locating beacon.
At 3:53 p.m., watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark and crew for recovery. An HC-27J Spartan from Air Station Sacramento arrived at about 9:31 p.m. to keep an eye on the life raft.
Blue Shark arrived at 2:36 a.m., soon followed by the Alert. Blue Shark conducted a welfare check on the man, who asked to be taken off the life raft. A medical assessment found him to be in stable condition.
He said Ruby Lily began taking on water at a fast rate and soon sank. At 8:10 a.m., Blue Shark moored in Westport to transfer the recovered man.
Alert recovered the survival craft and planned to turn it over to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria.
Previously, between July 28-31, 2019, Coast Guard crew aboard three separate vessels towed the 50-foot, 41-ton Ruby Lily 116 miles over four days into Yaquina Bay after it reported a stuck rudder. That rescue required "exceptional fortitude, endurance, and a bit of ingenuity," a Coast Guard officer said at the time.
Speaking about the current rescue, 13th District Search and Rescue Program Manager Scott Giard said, "This case was a success because the mariner had a registered beacon, and it was activated, allowing crews to get on scene quick. In this case, the subject was further offshore, so VHF-FM radio and cell phone coverage is scarce or scant. Reporting distress early gives rescue crews valuable time to get on scene fast, every second counts during any search and rescue case. This mariners EPIRB saved his life. Having a registered beacon can be the difference between locating a person in distress within minutes or days."
