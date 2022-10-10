ILWACO — The city of Ilwaco’s dogged, yearslong pursuit of purchasing a watershed to preserve as a community forest and protecting the city’s drinking water has taken another big step toward becoming reality.
At the Ilwaco City Council’s Oct. 10 regular meeting, councilors authorized Mayor Mike Cassinelli to execute a grant agreement for $1.62 million from the Community Project Fund administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
These project funds were set aside earlier this spring after federal 2022 fiscal year was signed into law, containing $1.62 million following a successful congressionally directed spending request — commonly known as an earmark — by outgoing U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
The federal dollars will go toward protecting Ilwaco’s drinking water source, the Indian Creek Watershed, by purchasing land and surrounding timber deeds. The resulting Bear Ridge Community Forest will be preserved from future development. Councilors and city officials in recent weeks have hinted about forthcoming purchase of two timber deeds — totaling 178 acres — plus 210 acres of watershed area outside current city management.
Ilwaco has received several state and federal grants for purchase of the land and timber deeds. In 2020, it received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the department’s Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program. In 2021, it got $721,000 from the Washington Legislature as part of the state capital budget. It also received a $500,000 grant and a nearly $2 million loan from the state Department of Ecology.
“This will be a big boon to the city,” said Cassinelli. “We’ll own almost all the land that our water rights and our reservoir sits down on, including the forest all around [Bear Ridge] and up to the ridge itself. This is fantastic, and will make us one of the few cities in the United States that is able to accomplish this.”
Ilwaco has been partnering on the purchase of the land and timber deeds with The Trust For Public Land, a nonprofit organization specializing in land conservation, as well as forestry consultant Ben Hayes. Councilor Matt Lessnau has helped to spearhead the project for the city along with City Administrator Holly Beller over a roughly five-year period. They thanked Herrera Beutler’s office for helping to secure this piece of funding.
With this federal grant in hand, city officials believe Ilwaco won’t have to harvest any of the timber it’s acquiring in order to pay for the land. In past years, harvesting a portion of the timber had been considered as an option to help offset the purchase price.
“This is the final piece of the puzzle, financially,” Lessnau said. “We’ll cover the vast majority of the [Ecology] loan, so we don’t have to further indebt the city … This is one more step; there’s still a few more left to go.”
