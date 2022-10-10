Ilwaco forest acquisition

Ilwaco’s Indian Creek reservoir fills a small sylvan valley on the flank of the Willapa Hills north of Chinook. The city plans to acquire surrounding land as a community forest.

 BEN HAYES/Observer file photo

ILWACO — The city of Ilwaco’s dogged, yearslong pursuit of purchasing a watershed to preserve as a community forest and protecting the city’s drinking water has taken another big step toward becoming reality.

At the Ilwaco City Council’s Oct. 10 regular meeting, councilors authorized Mayor Mike Cassinelli to execute a grant agreement for $1.62 million from the Community Project Fund administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.