ILWACO — The city of Ilwaco’s hopes of protecting its residents’ drinking water source and preserving hundreds of acres of land as a community forest took a huge step forward this month.
On July 1, the Washington State Department of Ecology announced that it is offering Ilwaco a $500,000 grant and a nearly $2 million loan for the Bear Ridge Community Forest Watershed Protection Project. Councilor Matt Lessnau, who’s spearheading the project for the city, said the grant and loan offer is a “big chunk” of funding that, once formally accepted, will go toward the acquisition of the land and surrounding timber deeds to make the project a reality.
The city plans to protect Ilwaco’s drinking water source, the Indian Creek Watershed, by purchasing land and surrounding timber deeds and preserving the area as a community forest. The two timber deeds the city is working to purchase total 178 acres, and another 210 acres of watershed area outside of city management would also be purchased.
Ilwaco is working on the sale with The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit organization specializing in land conservation, and forestry consultant Ben Hayes.
The city previously received a $600,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture in 2020, as part of the USDA Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program, that will also go toward the purchase. Ilwaco also received $721,000 for the project from the Washington State Legislature this spring as part of its $6.3 billion capital construction budget.
The third time was the charm for the city when it came to the Ecology grant and loan it was offered. In 2020, the city was awarded a $3.4 million loan, and had applied but been denied twice a $500,000 grant that it was able to secure during this current funding period. The success came after Ilwaco and its partners said they needed to do a better job of explaining to Ecology why purchasing and controlling the timberland within the watershed will protect the water source.
All told, Ilwaco has been offered $1.821 million in grants and $1.995 million in loans — at a 1.6% interest rate — for the project so far.
The city is also vying for additional federal funds after submitting a Community Project Funding request through U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office as part of the upcoming federal budget. Community Project Funding, also known as “earmarks,” are returning to Congress this session after being banned by members 10 years ago.
The project was one of 10 in the 3rd Congressional District that Herrera Beutler submitted as part of her funding requests for 2021, with $1.616 million being requested by Herrera Beutler on the project’s behalf. The city likely will not know if it is receiving the funds until this fall or winter, when the budget is expected to be passed and signed into law.
For now, negotiations remain active on the purchase of the needed land and timber deeds to make the project a reality. Lessnau said the city’s primary focus is on completing its due diligence and fulfilling the various needed requirements to officially secure the grants and loans awarded so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.