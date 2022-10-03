ILWACO — Councilors in Ilwaco last week narrowly voted to adopt a commercial housing ordinance and signed off on the city accepting a grant that will help the Ilwaco Fire Department replace outdated equipment just in the nick of time.
After kicking the can down the road at their previous meeting, the council at its Sept. 26 meeting voted to adopt an ordinance that will allow the rear of buildings in the city’s C-1 zone to be permitted for residential use — a change intended to bolster affordable housing options for Ilwaco business owners and workers.
Earlier in the year, the council accepted a recommendation from the city’s planning commission on the zoning changes. This ordinance enshrines those recommendations into the city’s code.
The ordinance amends the language of the C-1 zone to state that each dwelling unit in the city’s commercial district must be at least 300 square feet and have a dedicated bathroom with a tub or shower, toilet, and sink. All of the front-facing facade has to be maintained for commercial purposes, and at least 50% of the ground floor must be utilized for commercial use. The second floor of buildings in the C-1 zone are already permitted for residential use.
Potential passage of the ordinance, as well as a required public hearing, was previously on the agenda for the council’s Sept. 12 meeting. Hopes for approval at that meeting, however, were dashed after councilors became concerned about whether the revised language could be abused to allow for short-term occupancy and not its intended purpose, and a motion was made and passed to postpone consideration of the ordinance until last week’s meeting.
Ilwaco City Administrator Holly Beller clarified that the ordinance, if passed, would legally allow for short-term rentals on the first floor of single-family homes in the C-1 zone.
At this most recent meeting, Councilor Dave Cundiff requested that the ordinance be returned back to the planning commission — as well as its subcommittee, the Ilwaco Downtown Revitalization Committee — for further consideration, saying he saw no evidence in his review of the commission’s records that the body was even aware of the effects that the ordinance would have on permitting vacation rentals.
Councilor Matt Lessnau said he was opposed to kicking the ordinance back to the planning commission or downtown revitalization committee, saying the city already allows vacation rentals in C-1 residential buildings.
“If you’re going to allow residential units on the first floor in C-1, they have the ability to become vacation rentals,” Lessnau said.
Councilor Jonathan Quittner, who supported delaying the council’s consideration of the ordinance at the previous meeting, said he’s come around to the “common-sense” belief that people are unlikely to house — and visitors are unlikely to stay at — a vacation rental at the back of a business.
Councilor Margarita Cullimore questioned why the downtown revitalization committee was not consulted on the ordinance, considering the downtown area is located within the C-1 zone. Mayor Mike Cassinelli said the subcommittee had not yet been formed when the planning commission made its recommendations.
In the end, the ordinance secured just enough support to be passed, with Lessnau, Quittner and Gary Forner voting in favor of the ordinance, and Cundiff and Cullimore — who wanted the ordinance to be reconsidered at the planning commission and subcommittee levels — voting in opposition.
Firefighter equipment grant
Later in the meeting, the council authorized Cassinelli to accept a significant grant that will help replace outdated firefighter equipment at the Ilwaco Fire Department.
The city was awarded a Firefighters Assistance Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of just over $135,000 to replace equipment that was reaching the end of — or already beyond — its lifespan. Ilwaco is chipping in nearly $6,800 as part of the grant’s required 5% local match, for a total of $142,156.
The grant will allow for the replacement of two outdated Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) kits, of 26 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units — which are 14 years old — with 18 new high-pressure units, and the purchase of six new spare facepieces.
Lessnau, who also serves as a volunteer with the fire department, said being able to replace this gear is “mission critical.”
“All of our breathing apparatus expire, and we need to remove them. For [National Fire Protection Association] standards, we cannot use them at the end of this year,” he said. “We need these to maintain compliance.”
The high-pressure units, Lessnau added, gets the fire department on the same level as all of the other agencies in the area and will allow all departments the ability to easily interchange gear and tools. “It just makes the fire ground run a lot smoother, when everybody has the same equipment.”
The city intends to apply for the grant again during the current application window to continue to try and replace outdated firefighter equipment.
