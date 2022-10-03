Ilwaco downtown intersection

Businesses in Ilwaco's commercial zone will be permitted to include residential housing under a new ordinance approved by the city council.

ILWACO — Councilors in Ilwaco last week narrowly voted to adopt a commercial housing ordinance and signed off on the city accepting a grant that will help the Ilwaco Fire Department replace outdated equipment just in the nick of time.

After kicking the can down the road at their previous meeting, the council at its Sept. 26 meeting voted to adopt an ordinance that will allow the rear of buildings in the city’s C-1 zone to be permitted for residential use — a change intended to bolster affordable housing options for Ilwaco business owners and workers.

