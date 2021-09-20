ILWACO — Last week, the Ilwaco City Council approved annual updates to the city’s future transportation and capital facilities project list.
The Six Year Transportation Improvement Program and Capital Facilities Plan are updated on a yearly basis by the city and used to plan for future infrastructure projects in Ilwaco, as well as forecasting and identifying possible funding sources for the projects. Ilwaco is projected to be the sole funder of several capital facilities projects in 2022, including $100,000 on updating the city’s water system plan and $165,000 for SCADA improvements.
The second phase of improvements at the Ilwaco Community Park are also projected to go out for bid next year, with renovations expected for the baseball field and basketball court. Baseball field improvements will include new dugouts, bleachers, infield surfacing, the addition of a batting cage, new fencing for safety and the installation of a storage structure. The basketball court will be resurfaced, receive new hoops and new lighting.
With the project estimated at $230,000, state funding will cover much of the cost. This summer, Ilwaco secured $190,933 in grant funds from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office. The city is providing $49,305 in matching funds, including $26,305 in donated labor, $11,000 in donated materials, $10,000 in cash, and a $2,000 donation from the Chapman Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
Other prospective projects not expected to begin until 2023 or later include the watershed protection project, which has received both federal and state funding and could receive even more federal funds in the weeks and months to come, roofing and repainting the Ilwaco Community Building, the third phase of the community park improvements, Discovery Trail extension, Vandalia stormwater improvements and other minor projects.
Transportation projectsThe most urgent transportation project for Ilwaco officials identified in the Six Year Transportation Improvement Program is completing needed rehabilitation work on the Hilltop School Route.
Work done on the project would include the rehabilitation of rutting and potholes that are caused by school buses, as well as adding new or repairing existing sidewalks for a safer pedestrian route to school.
The first phase of the project, the design phase, is projected to start in 2022 with the construction phase beginning in 2023. The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board, which funds high-priority projects in communities across the state, is identified as a prospective funder of the project. The total cost of the project is pegged at $644,500, with the city contributing $33,500 and TIB covering the rest.
The second-most urgent transportation project, which also has the biggest price tag, is the Seaview to Ilwaco Connector Trail. The project would provide a 1.4-mile bike and pedestrian connecting trail between Ilwaco and the rest of the peninsula along U.S. Highway 101, with the city saying it would be beneficial for students, residents and tourists, ease congestion and resolve the unsafe bottleneck along that stretch of US101.
Last summer, the city submitted a grant application for $360,500 to cover development and design phase costs from the Washington State Department of Transportation, through the agency’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Program and the Safe Routes to School Program, which awards funds on a biannual basis. The construction phase was not included in the city’s funding request, and is projected to cost about $4.18 million.
In December 2020, WSDOT announced that submitted project applications from local governments around the state totaled more than $90 million, far above the roughly $18 million that the program is able to award. Ilwaco’s application was not one of the select projects that was expected to receive funding.
