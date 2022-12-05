ILWACO — Councilors last week signed off on utility rates for the upcoming year in Ilwaco, with two of the city’s three utilities staying flat from their 2022 levels.

The Ilwaco City Council approved the 2023 rate and connection charges at its Nov. 28 meeting, ahead of the expected passing of next year’s budget itself at its meeting next Monday. The relatively modest overall increase in the city’s utility rates come after the council took a similar course of action last year following substantial increases it approved for the 2021 water rate.

