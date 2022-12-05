ILWACO — Councilors last week signed off on utility rates for the upcoming year in Ilwaco, with two of the city’s three utilities staying flat from their 2022 levels.
The Ilwaco City Council approved the 2023 rate and connection charges at its Nov. 28 meeting, ahead of the expected passing of next year’s budget itself at its meeting next Monday. The relatively modest overall increase in the city’s utility rates come after the council took a similar course of action last year following substantial increases it approved for the 2021 water rate.
Two years ago, councilors unanimously approved a nearly 20% increase of the base monthly water rate for Ilwaco residences and businesses, as well as a $3.50 per room or unit increase for properties with commercial lodging, like hotels and RV parks. A “peak season” surcharge of 25% from May 1 through Sept. 30 on all water consumption was also established.
Those drastic changes, city officials and councilors said, were meant to help make up for a sizable chunk of revenue the city lost from commercial activity at the port in 2020, when Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Co. went into receivership, as well as help fund a pair of water projects. All told, the increases were expected to cost about $150 more annually for the average residential water customer.
At the time, councilors said they hoped they would be able to eventually roll back some of the increases “as soon as it is fiscally possible,” saying the gravity of the rate hikes were not lost on them.
The water rate held steady in 2022, and will remain unchanged for 2023 after the council’s approval last week. Along with the city’s stormwater rate remaining unchanged for at least the last three years, the only change in Ilwaco’s utilities the past two years has come via increases to the sewer base rate.
The sewer base rate was increased by $1 for 2022, from $41.50 to $42.50, or 2.4%, which city staff said would bring in more than $30,000 in additional revenue and “help buoy the severely depleted reserve” for the wastewater fund. It’s now set to increase by $3 more in 2023, up to $45.50, or 7.1%, and bring in another $30,000 or so to help support the fund’s reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.