ILWACO — The Ilwaco City Council on Monday finalized a process that began several months ago, voting unanimously to ban the operation of short-term vacation rentals in R-1 and R-2 zoning districts.
The decision at the Aug. 9 council meeting came with little fanfare or fight, a contrast from last year when the Pacific County Commissioners made a similar decision that covered the county’s unincorporated areas. Now, Ilwaco joins that list as well.
Councilor Kristen Mathison, who spearheaded the issue among the council, said the decision was made with the intent to ensure that housing opportunities remain available for people living and working in the community, as well as clarifying where vacation rentals are permitted within the city.
Previously, a conditional use permit was required for people to operate a vacation rental in the city’s R-1 or R-2 zones. Vacation rentals remain a permitted use in the rest of Ilwaco’s zoning districts.
When the county commissioners first showed interest in restricting vacation rentals, the local real estate industry mobilized to oppose the efforts. But in Ilwaco, there was no such opposition. Some in the industry even voiced their support for the ban during earlier public hearings.
At a March 22 public hearing, Susan Gebhardt said she sold 20 homes in the Ilwaco area over the previous year, many of which had a handful of offers and went for over the asking price in just a matter of days from when they were first listed. Many of the people buying the houses did not live in the community, which has made it difficult for the average person to buy a home in the area.
“I want to take the position as a homeowner — not just because I don’t want vacation rentals here or because I don’t want the noise or anything else — that I don’t think it’s reasonable, in a very limited market, to allow investors to come in and buy up a market,” Gebhardt said. “Because a lot of these people have more money than the average citizen can afford, and I think we should be very cognizant of that fact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.