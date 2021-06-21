ILWACO — Three little Ilwaco black bear cubs and their mother are adjusting to “wild” life on the Olympic Peninsula on June 16 after the mom’s plight generated intense concern on social media.
Although Ilwaco includes some prime bear habitat, these bears resided in center of the town’s residential area, living on unsecured garbage, pet food and other unnatural nutritional sources. Having a protective female with cubs in day-to-day proximity to people would always be a concern, and this case had an added complication: the mom’s neck was tightly trapped inside a hard plastic object. These factors prompted an intervention by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
A live trap baited with doughnuts was placed at the end of a driveway just north of the Ilwaco Fire Hall on June 15. Area WDFW Capt. Dan Chadwick said he expected it might take several days to capture the bears, considering all the easy pickings in surrounding garbage containers. However, the mom and one of the cubs wandered into the trap the first night, possibly because residents appeared to respond to requests to edible trash where the bears couldn’t get into it.
Experts on hand
WDFW Wenatchee-based biologist Lindsay Welfelt, a bear specialist, spent the night of June 15 in Ilwaco and was on hand with WDFW Sgt. Todd Dielman early the next morning to reunite the two other cubs — who took refuge high in a neighboring hemlock — with their mother and sibling. After placing a safety tarp around tree trunk in case the cubs slipped and fell, Welfelt scrambled among the topped hemlock’s dense mat of branches and twigs, getting covered in sap and losing hair on snags, all the while combating aggressive no-see-ums and mosquitoes.
Although still young enough to be to nursing, the cubs were big enough to know how to hide and put up a fight, so Welfelt used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the first of the treed cubs, which she brought safely down. Since there was no sign of the other one, she began an exhaustive process of measuring the cub from every conceivable angle, making certain it was healthy and placing a tag in one of its enormous ears.
Meanwhile, the trapped mama bear snorted threats in the trap. Welfelt sedated first her and then the cub with her, and removed the cub for the same examination and tagging process. Dielman and WDFW Officer Paul Jacobsen climbed in with the slumbering mother. The bear’s plastic collar initially thwarted tin snips borrowed from a neighbor, but they were eventually able to get it off after partially sawing through it. On closer examination, it turned out to be a Buddeez brand reusable pet food container lid that the female had pushed her head into in search of a meal.
An infrared heat detector lent by Ilwaco Fire Chief Tom Williams proved unable to find the third cub in the tangled hemlock, so Jacobsen contorted himself up into it, causing the cub to move enough to be spotted. Welfelt then ascended the tree yet again, tranquilized the third youngster and brought it safely down. She turned out to be the runt of the litter at 17.6 pounds. Two of the triplets were females and the other a male. All were in perfect health — in fit condition and glossy black.
Estimated to be about 10 years old, their mother also was healthy, if not exactly fit. Fully grown black bear females usually top out at about 160 pounds, but her calorie-rich diet had pushed her to a plump 188.6 pounds. She was given a more extensive work-up. This included extraction of a tooth from in back of one of her yellowed canine fangs, which will be sectioned back in the laboratory to determine her exact age. Welfelt explained that since Washington bears eat little in the wintertime, the insides of their teeth reveal patterns sort of like tree rings, allowing a count of how many hungry times they’ve lived through.
Another trick of the bear expert’s trade: Bears sort of “grow into their ears,” so a younger bear may seem from a distance to have oversized ones. As they age, the head and ears become more proportional.
Into the wild
The bear family was moved to an awaiting transport container, revived from sedation and transported by WDFW Officer Scott Harris on a nearly five-hour drive northeast of Ilwaco to the idyllic Olympic Peninsula wilderness region around the Clearwater River beyond Lake Quinault. Officers hope this remote setting will give the Ilwaco bear family the high-quality habitat they need to thrive in the wild.
A video at the release site showed the mother rocketing into freedom, rapidly followed one after another by the triplets.
Adult bears who become accustomed to the easy calories of human food are difficult to successfully relocate. Even in Clearwater, there is a risk the adult will re-offend by raiding campsites or seeking out other human food. In addition to her ear tag, she was given an identifying tattoo inside her gum. Depending on the circumstances, this may be her only chance to relearn how to be a wild bear.
Consequences
It’s important for people living in bear country to avoid deliberately or accidentally feeding them, as has become the case in Ilwaco. Wildlife officers say it’s risky to have a sub-population of bears that has lost its natural fear of humans, especially if their food supply should suddenly dry up.
Two state laws prohibit people from leaving food or waste that can attract bears and other wild carnivores. Unintentionally or “negligently” feeding bears can bring a fine of $87 per offense, while the fine for intentional feeding can be as much as $1,000. An Ilwaco woman, Doris Parks, is facing sentencing after her recent conviction for deliberately feeding bears in the Sahalee neighborhood.
All this has serious consequences for bears, for which the adage “a fed bear is a dead bear” is all too often true. The latest intentional feeding in Sahalee resulted in a bear being captured and killed last year, in addition to five others euthanized and two relocated several years ago. A large adult bear recently had to be trapped and euthanized near Ilwaco after it raided a residential yard and killed a family goat. Another smaller bear that has been dining on garbage in the vicinity of Main Street in Ilwaco is next on the list to be trapped if it continues hanging around.
