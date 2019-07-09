ILWACO — In keeping with its tradition of spreading out the Independence Day holiday fun, Ilwaco held its fireworks show at the port on Saturday, July 6.
At left, commercial fishing boats are backlit by illuminated fireworks smoke during Saturday’s show in Ilwaco.
At right, some people watch the fireworks at the Port of Ilwaco from vessels moored in the boat basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.