ILWACO — Councilors in Ilwaco last week gave the city the OK to contract with a mountain biking organization for the development of a trail concept plan at the newly minted Bear Ridge Community Forest.

The services that will be provided by the International Mountain Biking Association carry a cost of nearly $34,000, and will be paid for via an existing low-interest loan from the Washington State Department of Ecology that Ilwaco received as part of its efforts to purchase needed land and timber rights to make the community forest a reality.

