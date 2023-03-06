ILWACO — Councilors in Ilwaco last week gave the city the OK to contract with a mountain biking organization for the development of a trail concept plan at the newly minted Bear Ridge Community Forest.
The services that will be provided by the International Mountain Biking Association carry a cost of nearly $34,000, and will be paid for via an existing low-interest loan from the Washington State Department of Ecology that Ilwaco received as part of its efforts to purchase needed land and timber rights to make the community forest a reality.
IMBA Trail Solutions, the association’s trailbuilding arm that has helped develop more than 750 projects across the globe, will provide trail concept and planning services for the community forest. IMBA’s process will include meeting with city officials to discuss their goals for the forestland, as well as connecting with a broader group of stakeholders and community members and recreationists. In-person public engagement will also take place.
While the community forest’s main purpose is to protect the Indian Creek Reservoir, which is the city’s water source, city officials are excited about the prospect of utilizing the hundreds of acres of forestland as a way of adding a high-quality recreational complex and promoting rural economic development.
“Outdoor recreation provides strong opportunities for rural economic development as the growth potential of traditional resource extraction economies, such as timber harvesting and commercial fishing, continues to wane,” Councilor Matt Lessnau stated in a report he prepared about enhancing Ilwaco’s recreation economy.
Lessnau, who has been at the forefront of the city’s years-long push to establish a community forest, said outdoor recreation like mountain biking would enhance and diversify Ilwaco’s existing recreational opportunities, which are currently centered around sport fishing from the port and camping at Cape Disappointment State Park. The community forest is located about five miles east of downtown Ilwaco.
“Ilwaco already has some existing trails that offer scenic views of the coast … but there is an opportunity to create a complementary system of trails that will attract a completely new type of recreator,” Lessnau said, adding that the prospective trails would enhance existing events in Ilwaco, such as the Firecracker 5K and triathlon, as well as “serve as a catalyst for new, exciting events for residents and visitors.”
Lessnau said the addition of mountain biking trails can improve health outcomes for local users, generate tourism and tax revenue by attracting recreationists who will spend money on lodging, food and other services, and create jobs for those working as trailbuilders, guides, instructors and bike shop owners.
He cited the economic benefits mountain biking has provided for other communities in the U.S. and Canada. In Wayne National Forest in southeast Ohio, for instance, a project to develop 84 miles of trails is estimated to generate nearly $25 million in local economic spending, almost $7 million in new government revenue, and 65 new jobs over a 10-year period.
Lessnau also referenced a study from the Outdoor Industry Alliance, a trade association for outdoor recreation businesses, that projects there are more than 10 million mountain bicyclists in the U.S. In particular, IMBA says enthusiasts are willing to travel within a four-hour range to utilize well-designed and constructed trail systems, spending nearly $200 a day in the communities they’re visiting — a figure that is in line with U.S. Forest Service data on outdoor recreators.
“Creating a high-quality trails system within the Bear Ridge Community Forest will be a strong economic driver for the City of Ilwaco and neighboring communities, having a lasting impact [on] our residents’ quality of life while providing tourism revenue for local businesses and lodging tax revenue for Ilwaco and neighboring communities,” Lessnau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.