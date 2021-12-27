ILWACO — After months of discussion and debate, the Ilwaco City Council narrowly voted to adopt an outright ban on the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks at its Monday meeting.
By a 3-2 vote, the council adopted an ordinance banning consumer fireworks on Dec. 27. The vote came after rigorous discussion among councilors over the past several meetings that got heated at times. Councilors Missy Bageant, Dave Cundiff and Jonathan Quittner voted in favor of the ordinance, while councilors Matt Lessnau and Kristen Mathison voted to oppose the ordinance.
The ordinance, which will not go into effect until 2023 per existing state law, prohibits the sale, use, transfer, discharge, ignition or explosion of any fireworks within Ilwaco city limits — with the exception of authorized public displays, such as the annual fireworks show held at the Port of Ilwaco on the first Saturday in July.
Any person who fails to comply with the ordinance’s provisions, which does not also violate state law, will receive an infraction under the Ilwaco Municipal Code. Any person convicted of an infraction is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000. If the violator is under the age of 18, the parents or guardians may be held financially liable.
Ilwaco is the first locality on the peninsula to adopt an outright ban on consumer fireworks. Earlier this year, the Long Beach City Council adopted an ordinance to restrict the number of days that fireworks can be sold and discharged, while the Pacific County Board of Commissioners has yet to take action on an ordinance that would affect the unincorporated parts of the peninsula.
Mathison, who was opposed to a total ban, proposed an ordinance at the council’s Dec. 13 meeting that would have limited the discharge of fireworks to only July 4 in Ilwaco, banned the sale of fireworks, and prohibited the discharge of fireworks when a burn ban is in effect. The proposed ordinance was on the docket at Monday’s meeting, but councilors ultimately sided in favor of an outright ban on consumer fireworks.
For Bageant and Mayor Gary Forner, who were both in favor of a ban on consumer fireworks, the vote came in the final meeting of their term representing the city in an official capacity. Bageant opted against running for another term, and Forner lost his bid for reelection in November to former Mayor Mike Cassinelli.
At Monday’s meeting, councilors thanked Bageant and Forner for their years representing the city, and said they hoped to continue to see them around at events supporting the community. Bageant said she was thankful for the opportunity to represent the city, and Forner urged the council to continue to push forward on critical projects in the years to come.
