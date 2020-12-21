ILWACO — City of Ilwaco residents can expect to see a notable increase to their water bills beginning next year.
The Ilwaco City Council unanimously voted to approve the rate increases at a Dec. 14 council meeting, with councilors calling the changes unfortunate but necessary — and hopefully temporary — after the city lost a sizable chunk of revenue from commercial activity at the port in 2020 when Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Co. went into receivership. The revenue produced by the higher rates and new charges will also be used to support a pair of water projects deemed as crucial by the city.
“The gravity of [the rate increases] aren’t lost on us,” said Councilor Matt Lessnau at the meeting. “It’s a lot. We’re asking a lot of our citizens, we’re asking a lot of our ratepayers … I believe that this is as equitable a solution we can come up with, and what I will strive for is that this is temporary.”
The change that will affect all Ilwaco residents and water customers is the increase of the base monthly water rate. The rate is increasing by 19.4% across the board in 2021, regardless of meter size. Additionally, all commercial properties with itinerary lodging — such as hotel and motel rooms and RV spaces — will now pay $3.50 per “unit” each month, as well as the monthly base rate.
The resolution amending the city water rates for 2021 also establishes a “peak season” surcharge of 25%, from May 1 through Sept. 30, on all water consumption. The commodity rate for each 100 cubic feet of water increases from $4.70 to $5.88 during the peak season.
For each 100 cubic feet of water usage over 20,000 per month, the rate more than doubles in 2021, from $4.58 to $9.70. During the five-month peak season period, the rate jumps to $12.13. For new water connections, the charge for each building or service connection to the water system increases from $2,500 to $3,000 per meter equivalent.
The resolution approved by the councilors also covers rates and fees for sewer and stormwater. The only change to either section was an increased sewer commodity charge for large businesses with a sewer flow meter. For each 100 cubic feet of metered sewage flow, the rate jumped 44.9%, from $11.14 to $16.14.
About $150 more a year
All told, city officials project that these increases and changes to the water rates will add about $150 annually to the average residential water customer — about $10-15 per month. In previous years, the city said it has striven to enact 3% increases to either the base or consumption charges, to keep up with inflation.
The city estimates that the nearly 20% increase to the base rate will bring in an additional $60,000 yearly to the city, and the itinerary lodging unit charge will yield about $30,000. The peak season surcharge will return approximately $40,000, and the commodity rate increase will bring in about $25,000. The new revenue from the water rate increases will go into Ilwaco’s water fund.
The increase to the sewer commodity charge on large businesses is expected to net $50,000 for the city. That revenue is directed to Ilwaco’s wastewater fund.
Additional expenses
While in addition to providing replacement revenue due to losses from slowed down commercial activity at the Port of Ilwaco this year, as well as an anticipated reduction in commercial activity next year, the new revenue will also go toward supporting improvements at the city reservoir on Whealdon Road in 2021, as well as structural upgrades at the water treatment plant.
The structural damage at the city’s wastewater treatment plant has been well-documented. An evaluation from engineers found “significant” corrosion at the base of 11 of the plant’s steel columns around the building’s perimeter, caused by runoff entering the building and in conjunction with the presence of water treatment chemicals. Along with repairing the beams, backwash basin improvements and the allowing of flow meter activation at the Indian Creek Reservoir are also included.
At the city reservoir, the cost of repairs to the steel water tank was more than the city had in reserve, but officials concluded that the benefit of keeping the tank online was greater than abandoning it. Needed rehab and improvements include the replacement of AC water mains, the installation of seismic control valves and the installation of a booster station.
In the summer, the city received funds from the USDA Community Development Block Grant program to help cover much of the cost of repairs and improvements at both the city reservoir and water treatment plant. Of the $2.21 million needed for the project, a USDA grant/loan covers $1.05 million, the CDBG grant covers $900,000, and the remaining roughly $250,000 comes from a matching contribution from the city.
Hoping to roll back
Councilors expressed a desire to roll back some of these increases sooner rather than later. Councilor Dave Cundiff specifically mentioned the minimum monthly base rates as one increase he would like to see rolled back “as soon as it is fiscally possible,” saying they heavily affect low-income residents.
“I know that our water and sewer rates are high, and I wish we didn’t have to raise them, but the one thing I think that is worse than raising rates is allowing ourselves to kick important problems down the road for some future council to deal with,” said Cundiff. “We did the hard things now, so that future councils can have an easier time doing the right thing in the future.”
