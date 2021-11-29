ILWACO — The Ilwaco City Council opted to postpone a vote on an ordinance that would ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits at an unusually contentious meeting on Nov. 22.
The decision to postpone the vote came after councilors were concerned about technical language in the ordinance that referenced existing Washington state law. The ordinance narrowly had the votes to be passed, but was pushed back until the council’s next meeting on Dec. 13 to give councilors and city staff more time to iron out the language.
Some of the concern over the language pertains to a state law that pushes back the ordinance from going into effect until the 2023 Fourth of July holiday. A bill introduced in the state House this year, House Bill 1059, would alter the law in question and allow prohibitions on consumer fireworks passed by cities or counties to take effect just 90 days after being adopted.
Looming technical changes aside, the ordinance continued to draw support from three councilors — Missy Bageant, Dave Cundiff and Jonathan Quittner — and opposition from the other two — Matt Lessnau and Kristen Mathison.
Police chief offers insightOn hand at Monday’s meeting was Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright, whose department contracts with Ilwaco to provide coverage.
Wright was asked about concerns some councilors had about the enforceability of the ordinance if it is ultimately passed by the council. The police chief said that the ordinance would be problematic for officers responding to a call about someone illegally discharging fireworks, but that it is not unenforceable.
“To be honest, I don’t want to see an outright ban either, but if that’s your decision we would do our best to enforce it,” Wright told the council.
Wright followed up by saying that he expects the ordinance, if passed, would see a lot of compliance. He recalled when the city banned fireworks during an especially dry season in 2015, and said there was a “noticeable” decline of fireworks use because of that ban.
“We would do our best to enforce it. Is it gonna be one of those things where everybody is satisfied with the level of enforcement? No, because it’s gonna be one of those things where we have to catch them in the act. But we would still try to respond and enforce the law as you guys pass it,” Wright said.
Cundiff asked Wright about how the department’s officers go about responding to calls of similar levels of alleged illegality — a violation of a city ordinance, but not state law — when they also do not witness the alleged activity take place. Wright used a case of a barking dog as an example.
“Generally speaking, we prefer to hear the violation ourselves on a barking dog … Every once in a while — it’s rare — we will grab a statement if it’s a continued problem and we don’t seem to be able to catch the problem,” Wright said. “If a person wants to write out a statement [about the problems] that they’ve had going on with this dog, we have cited on that in Long Beach and Ilwaco, but it’s very rare. We prefer with city ordinances to witness the violation ourselves.”
Councilors explain stancesEach of the five councilors went on the record during the meeting to explain why they were taking the stance they were on the ordinance.
Quittner acknowledged potential issues with being able to enforce the ordinance every time it would theoretically be violated, but said the ordinance is more about what kind of place the councilors would like Ilwaco to be.
“I actually like all of the ‘boom’ [from fireworks], but the ban makes sense to me in terms of what citizens have told me — and no, it’s not all of them; we’re not going to get a consensus,” said Quittner. “We should be unafraid to lead on this, and I don’t want to wait until something does catch on fire or until some situation is impermissibly dangerous and then go ‘Oh God, who knew?’ and ban everything. There’s no reason that we need to wait for those things.”
Lessnau said he opposes the ordinance because city officials already have emergency authority — if conditions are warranted — to prohibit the discharge of fireworks in any given year. Chapter 8.25 of the Ilwaco Municipal Code gives the city’s fire chief the authority to declare a citywide burning restriction, which includes the discharge of legal fireworks.
“I don’t support the outright ban of fireworks within the city. I think that it puts a strain on our law enforcement at an already stressful time of the year for them,” Lessnau said. “If it is a super-dry year, if there is a very heavy risk of fire, then I’m all for it. But we [already] have the ability to do that.”
Cundiff concurred with Quittner’s take on the ordinance, saying that the intent of a city ordinance is not to take people to court, but to set a standard of what the community’s expectation is for acceptable behavior within its limits. Wright agreed with Quittner’s and Cundiff’s viewpoint on the goals of any city ordinance, his personal opinion on the issue withstanding.
“My thought is that while I’m perfectly happy with fireworks season as it is as an individual, it seems best for the city, the public peace all-around and for people feeling good about living in the city to have a ban,” Cundiff said, adding that a ban, rather than a reduction of days, is more simple for people to understand and why he supported moving ahead with the ordinance at the Nov. 8 meeting. “It wasn’t that I don’t like fireworks. It does have something to do with my concern for public safety, and a lot to do with what I thought I was hearing from the community.”
Mathison admitted she’s done a 180-degree turn on the issue after previously being supportive of a ban on the discharge of fireworks, and said there are a number of people, especially young families, who are “disenfranchised” and don’t have the opportunity to make their voices heard at the twice-a-month council meetings. For these people, Mathison said, fireworks are a tradition and an affordable family experience.
“What I support is not a ban but a better plan, and that we limit the number of days and give more power to the council [to enforce an emergency ban],” Mathison said. “I was all in favor of a ban a year ago, and I actually changed my mind just by thinking about what an important part it is to so many families in this community.”
Bageant, whose term is up this year after opting against running for reelection, said that she supports the ordinance because it shows people that the council wants to have a safe city, while also keeping in mind environmental and wildlife concerns. She also said a ban would align the city with both the port and the Washington State Parks, who have also banned the discharge of consumer fireworks.
“I have always enjoyed fireworks, but since living on the peninsula that has slowly changed. Individuals shooting off fireworks is not what it was a long time ago,” said Bageant. What you’re getting for fireworks [now] is not the same as when I was a kid — or when any of the rest of us were children — and the amount [is greater]. Some traditions have to change.”
Contention among the councilWhile most of the 45-minute debate on the ordinance featured councilors discussing among themselves as they usually do.
But the meeting also featured councilors, at times, cutting one another off. In one instance of contention, Mathison accused the councilors who favored the ordinance of supporting the arrest of children who might light off fireworks if the ordinance goes into effect.
As presently written, a violation of the proposed fireworks ordinance would result in a citation, punishable by an unspecified fine. Councilors asked about potential issues with enforceability in regard to language in the drafted ordinance that says a parent or guardian will be held liable if the violator is under the age of 18, with Wright suggesting they reach out to the Municipal Research and Services Center for guidance.
“Could you hear yourselves saying things like youth getting arrested and being held accountable? Is that the city you want to be, where you’re going after youth?” Mathison asked.
The comment drew a quick rebuke from Lessnau, the other councilor opposing the ordinance, and other councilors. Wright clarified that a citation is essentially a ticket, while an arrest is for someone suspected of committing a criminal act and is taken to jail.
Mathison didn’t walk back her comment, though, saying that she still felt like the councilors were targeting youth in the community rather than trying to support them.
“I think we’re getting a little off track here,” Lessnau said, which concluded discussion on the issue.
The contentious moments during the debate of the ordinance drew an apology from one councilor to the handful of virtual attendees before the meeting adjourned.
“Some of our citizens may not come to very many meetings, and I want to say that the amount of interrupting I heard at this meeting was more than the rest of the year put together,” said Cundiff. “It’s not usual behavior for us.”
