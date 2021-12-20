ILWACO — City councilors voted to approve Ilwaco’s 2022 budget last week, as the city continues its recovery from a difficult 2020.
The budget was adopted unanimously, 3-0, with just enough councilors in attendance to make a quorum. The council also adopted utility rates for next year that largely remained flat over 2021’s rates, which had seen a sizable increase from the year prior.
The city entered 2021 amid a cloud of uncertainty over how the pandemic would impact Ilwaco’s revenues. What it found was a pleasant surprise, with revenues in the General Fund totaling about $1.02 million as of Dec. 8 — up from the nearly $930,000 that was budgeted for this year. A majority of the surplus revenue in the fund is attributed to strong sales tax collections, with nearly $243,000 collected compared to the $180,000 that the city had budgeted for.
In addition to posting strong revenues, expenditures in the General Fund appear to be coming in lower than projected for 2021. Expenditures totaled nearly $815,000 through Dec. 8, and were budgeted to top $910,000. More than $20,000 has been saved on planner services this year, which is attributed to Ilwaco Treasurer Holly Beller adding it to her resume of responsibilities. In the past, Ilwaco has contracted for planning services with companies as far away as Vancouver.
“Now, I will be administering planning services from City Hall, which should allow for a more streamlined process and cohesiveness,” Beller wrote in an email.
The other big cost-saver for the city in 2021 was $30,000 that was budgeted for a three-year audit that was postponed until 2022 by the Washington State Auditor’s Office, when a single four-year audit will take place. The 2022 budget allocates $10,000 toward next year’s audit.
Overall, the General Fund is projected to begin 2022 with a balance of nearly $287,000, more than $100,000 higher than the city’s desired reserve of $185,000.
Other fundsMany of Ilwaco’s funds also overperformed their revenue projections in 2021, and most are in a strong position moving forward. As it stands, the streets, tourism, and stormwater funds are each expected to end 2022 with reserve surpluses.
In the Street Fund, motor vehicle fuel tax collections that the city receives from the county came in more than $30,000 of what was budgeted for. In the Tourism Fund, lodging tax collections came in at least $40,000 above projections, and the city didn’t have to withdraw $15,000 from reserves like it expected it would have to do to help balance the fund. Revenues from the Excise Reserve Fund also came in nearly $30,000 better than expected, thanks to strong collections from the Real Estate Excise Tax, also heading off an expected use of reserve funds.
In 2022, the city hopes to begin the second phase of the Ilwaco Community Park, which includes upgrades to the baseball field and the addition of more parking. Ilwaco received a $191,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office to help with the continued renovation and improvements, as well as a $30,000 grant from the Templin Foundation. Beller said the city also budgeted to add an ADA-compliant powered door to the Ilwaco Community Building, which was an oversight in the remodel of the property.
The city has also received millions of dollars in grants and loans from state and federal programs over the past couple of years for projects that it hopes to begin in 2022, including a $2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology for a stormwater improvement project along Baker Bay. The city has also received various state and federal funds for the Bear Ridge Community Forest Watershed Protection Project, with additional federal funds pending.
Water, sewer ratesWhile most of the city’s funds are in a strong position financially, Ilwaco is continuing to struggle with both the Water Fund and Sewer Fund.
Operationally, about $133,000 in federal covid-19 relief funds that Ilwaco received as part of the American Rescue Plan this spring helped the Water Fund stay above water in 2021, along with better-than-expected water sales. Operation and maintenance costs have already exceeded what was budgeted for in 2021, due mostly in part to wages for city workers that came in higher than projected. In the Sewer Fund, expenditures had come in about $120,000 more than budgeted for as of early December, with revenues on track to match or exceed projections.
The Water Fund is projected to begin 2022 with a balance of about $127,000, just more than half of the city’s desired reserve of $226,100 for the fund. The Sewer Fund is expected to begin next year with a balance of just $32,000 and end with about $47,000 — far short of the $312,000 reserve that is coveted by the city — even with the city putting next year’s $133,000 ARP installment toward that goal.
The shortfalls were part of the consideration by city staff and councilors in deciding to leave water and sewer rates largely unchanged next year. In his budget message to councilors, Mayor Gary Forner said the city is keeping the water rate flat from 2021’s increases to help build up the Water Fund’s cash reserves.
The water rate’s monthly minimum remains at $37 for residences in 2022, while the sewer rate for residences will rise by $1, from $41.50 to $42.50. The $1 rate increase is estimated to raise $33,500 in additional revenue for the Sewer Fund.
“Water and [sewer] funds are proprietary, which means they must pay for themselves and are fully supported by the rate we set,” Beller said in an email. “Before I worked for the city I thought reducing utility rates should always be considered. Now, I understand that it’s just not possible to avoid inflation and cost-of-living increases.”
