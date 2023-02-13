Bear Ridge Community Forest

Ilwaco’s 875-acre community forest will be protected by a mutual-aid agreement with the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

ILWACO — City councilors in Ilwaco on Monday approved a mutual aid agreement between the city’s fire department and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The Ilwaco City Council on Feb. 13 authorized Mayor Mike Cassinelli to enter into a Wildfire Forestland Response Agreement with the DNR, which guarantees the two agencies will provide mutual assistance when responding to forest fires. The agreement runs through July 25, 2027.

