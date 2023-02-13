ILWACO — City councilors in Ilwaco on Monday approved a mutual aid agreement between the city’s fire department and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
The Ilwaco City Council on Feb. 13 authorized Mayor Mike Cassinelli to enter into a Wildfire Forestland Response Agreement with the DNR, which guarantees the two agencies will provide mutual assistance when responding to forest fires. The agreement runs through July 25, 2027.
The agreement comes a month after Ilwaco officials announced the city’s deal with Weyerhaeuser to purchase 210 acres of land and timber and an additional 178 acres of timber deeds on city-owned land. In addition to the forestland and timber rights already owned by the city, the 875-acre area gives the city direct control of its watershed and is being preserved as the Bear Ridge Community Forest.
“This is a great agreement to enter into,” Cassinelli said, citing the city’s recent expansive land and timber purchase. The forest is located about two miles north of Fort Columbia State Park, in the Willapa Hills.
Councilor and former mayor Gary Forner, who’s also served as a longtime volunteer firefighter and is a retired park ranger, said if there was a fire on the city-owned forestland near the Indian Creek Watershed — which there have been in the past, he noted — the city would not be reimbursed for any of the man hours or equipment hours for fighting a fire on its own land.
“This allows us to get refunds for that expenditure from the DNR,” Forner said. “It’ll also give us the chance in the future to deploy our firefighters on mobilizations of other fires around the state and bring some money into the coffers.”
Forestry consultingEarlier in the meeting, councilors also OK’d the mayor to enter into a contract with Springboard Forestry for consulting services in 2023. The contract amount can total up to $30,000, and will be covered by the low-interest loan that the city received from the Washington State Department of Ecology as part of its watershed preservation effort.
Headed up by Ben Hayes, Springboard Forestry is an Oregon-based forestry, conservation and finance firm that played a close role in the city’s yearslong quest to make the Bear Ridge Community Forest a reality.
Councilor Matt Lessnau, who spearheaded the project for the city, identified six initial tasks that Hayes is expected to lend the city a hand with over the coming year in regards to the community forest: Working with the council to determine a forest stewardship and operational plan; completing a road and culvert inventory; conducting inventory of forestry selected by the city; silvicultural management, including reforestation and thinning; planning and development of recreational property, as specified by the city; and a layout of potential timber harvests and silvicultural direction.
The timber that is critical to ensuring the health of Ilwaco’s watershed will not be touched by harvesting, but other areas of the recently acquired and previously owned timber areas may be harvested to provide an additional revenue stream for the city.
Selective harvesting can also aid in sustainability efforts, Lessnau has previously said, which would allow for more diverse native species to be replanted and enhance the resilience within the watershed. As it stands, timber on the city-owned forestland is entirely monoculture hemlock that was previously planted in anticipation of being harvested.
A re-replanting operation is expected to get underway this spring. An initial replanting was completed following a harvest that took place a couple of years ago, but the heat dome that settled over the region in the summer of 2021 killed many of the seedlings that had been recently planted. A “timber cruise” to more accurately determine how much value in timber the city now controls is also expected to occur in the near future.
In regards to recreational opportunities, the city is interested in establishing a network of hiking and mountain biking trails to attract tourism to the area. Nearby trails that the city could use as inspiration include mountain biking trails at Klootchy Creek near Seaside, and hiking trails at Montesano City Forest. Springboard Forestry is expected to help connect the city with companies that can assist them with designing the trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.