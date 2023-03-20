ILWACO — A marathon city council meeting in Ilwaco last week featured clashes between some councilors and business leaders about whether the city should support an effort by the Ilwaco Merchants Association to apply to join a state-backed arts program and establish a creative district in the city.
IMA President Jenna Austin made her pitch to the Ilwaco City Council at its March 13 meeting, saying the arts are a strong economic driver in the county and that becoming a state-certified creative district would open the door to grant funding and networking opportunities, technical assistance, training, marketing and data analysis and other resources.
“Ilwaco has a strong arts community; we already have things like the art walk, the Saturday market and other art and cultural events,” Austin said. “This includes all the arts, not just visual arts like our art gallery but this would include the [River City Playhouse], music and even graphic arts and home-based arts businesses … It encompasses all types of arts.”
The Creative Districts Program, which falls under the umbrella of the Washington State Arts Commission and is funded by the state Legislature, was designed to help communities strengthen their creative sector, diversify their economy and enhance their quality of life. A creative district is described as a geographically defined area of cultural and economic activity where people gather to enjoy culture and the arts, and can include cultural facilities, arts-related organizations and creative and other businesses that support or complement these activities.
As a 501©(6) organization, the merchants association is eligible to apply to join the program, but it must have the approval of the local municipality that its creative district would fall under. If adopted, councilors would have designated IMA as the district administrator in its application to establish a state-certified creative district located within Ilwaco City limits.
Austin said it would be about a six-month process of receiving the council’s approval before the application would be submitted to the state, giving the group time to conduct public and stakeholder outreach and determine the geographic location of the city’s creative district. She also noted that an informational meeting about the Creative District Program that is open to the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salt Hotel & Pub on March 26, with a liaison from the Creative District Program set to be in attendance.
Revitalization committee conflict?
But a majority of councilors had other ideas. Two councilors, Margarita Cullimore and Dave Cundiff, were concerned about whether establishing a creative district would conflict at all with the work being done by the Ilwaco Downtown Revitalization Committee that was formed last year as a subcommittee of the Ilwaco Planning Commission.
Austin said the Creative Districts Program isn’t similar to the work being done by the revitalization committee, and that it has a specific focus on lifting up communities’ creative economies. “I don’t have a list of what the downtown group is working on, but this doesn’t compete with that in any way,” she added.
Cullimore countered by saying she believed a creative district would dilute from the revitalization committee in some way, and said Austin should familiarize herself with the work that group is doing. Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli, who supports the creative district, interjected and said that the two groups would not be competing for the same funds or resources, and that only the creative district would be able to access the legislature-funded grants that the program offers.
“It appears to me that this project that [Austin] has is talking about arts and arts alone,” Cullimore said, “but at the same time it seems to go exactly into some of the aspects that the revitalization [committee] is trying to work [on] … To me, it would seem like we would be diluting both projects by trying to divide the efforts — similarly identical efforts — and it would make so much more sense that both of them would try to work together under the helm of the revitalization committee.”
Cundiff said the proposed creative district would be a way of attracting excitement that would otherwise be hard to do without buy-in from the arts community. He said a potential “hazard” was that the walkable geographic area that the creative district may need to encompass overlaps with the walkable downtown area that is a central focus of the revitalization committee.
“While I think these are completely compatible goals, they are not compatible without good communication,” Cundiff said, asking Austin if she had any proposals in regards to structuring communication to ensure “the creative district’s work is always complimentary to the revitalization committee’s work, and vice versa.”
“I would be 100% behind this if I knew that it wasn’t going to be in conflict with other important city work,” he continued. “We need each other, and we need to communicate together.”
Austin said IMA’s monthly meetings are a way for organizations in the community to meet and share information and updates about what they’re working on, as well as meetings that can be set up outside of that meeting.
“I didn’t bring it today, but we have all the dates set to gather community input,” Austin said. “We want to send out surveys to the town. Nobody’s going to be missed and all input is going to be gathered, I promise you. Nothing has been decided, this is just an opportunity for us to get these visions and things together so we’re all on the same page. Then, we can utilize the money and the resources that this would allow us.”
However, Cundiff said he didn’t find Austin’s response to be “particularly reassuring” and that he wanted to see an “equal process” to hammer out the vision of the creative district.
“That’s going to take some real time, and it’s going to take all of us putting aside some egos so that we can all move ahead together,” Cundiff said
Cannon Beach, legal concerns
Separate from the concerns laid out by Cullimore and Cundiff, councilor Gary Forner said his issue with the prospective creative district is that he doesn’t want to see Ilwaco turn into a narrowly curated place like Cannon Beach.
“Neither do I,” Austin said. “This has nothing to do with turning it into Cannon Beach. I, for one, am for an authentic Ilwaco that is a historic [fishing village].”
Forner said he was also concerned about the legality of a private entity like the IMA receiving funds with the blessing of the city. Austin, along with councilor Matt Lessnau, said they were sure the state-backed Creative District Program wouldn’t purposefully establish a process that violates state law, but Forner said that the agency could be wrong.
“So you’re implying a government entity would knowingly violate state law?” Lessnau asked.
“Oh yeah, they do it,” Forner responded.
“I just wanted to make that clear,” Lessnau said.
Austin, who owns an art gallery at the port with her husband, Don Nisbett, followed up by citing a pre-pandemic report from the Pacific County Economic Development Council that found the arts made up 20% of the county economy.
“My arts business and other artists that contribute to the economy in Pacific County and the State of Washington are important, they should be recognized and they should be able to receive money that would only allow the people that visit this town, or live here, to identify where the arts are, to support them, and to support other creative entities,” Austin said. “I mean, can you imagine if we don’t have music and the arts? They are a strong part of our community, and you may not see it when you drive by downtown right now, but the arts are strong here and I’m asking for your support.”
Austin said her next visit after meeting with the council was the port — which lies within Ilwaco City limits — but she did not foresee having any issues and said the port has “always recognized the importance of the arts and the events in Ilwaco.”
Action finally taken
Cassinelli suggested that the council take up the issue at an upcoming meeting, after Austin has discussed the creative district with the port and the informational session has been held, and Lessnau made the motion to put the item on the council’s April 10 business agenda.
Cundiff, however, opposed due to concerns that further public input might be stifled. Lessnau retracted his motion, and Cundiff made a new motion to keep the item on the April 10’s discussion agenda — the step before the business agenda.
Before the vote, business owner and IMA Vice President Josh Phillips told the council that he’s never been more disappointed to be a constituent of Ilwaco, citing comments made by Cullimore, Forner and Cundiff.
“I used to play soccer for a living, and we’d go back to watch film” to see how the team and players performed, Phillips said. “I invite you guys to go back and watch what was just said.”
Cullimore responded by saying she believes some of the comments she made were misunderstood, and told Phillips that he should go back and listen again to what she said. Councilor Jonathan Quittner said this was not an issue that he foresaw being so controversial prior to the meeting, which Lessnau agreed with.
Ultimately, the council indeed voted to postpone further discussion until its April 10 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.