Tony and Ann Kischner haven’t had a Saturday off in a long, long time.
That now changes, when they will spend July 29 as retirees at the Bridgewater Bistro dining as guests, not owners.
That’s if they remember to make the reservation in time.
“We always make reservations. We’re better than that. We’ll just be bringing out our credit cards this time," Ann Kischner said with a laugh.
After nearly 15 years of ownership, the Kischners have sold the Uniontown restaurant to Pamela and Jeff Munden, who own two Portland restaurants.
The Kischners are retiring after over 40 years working in the food industry in Clatsop and Pacific counties.
They both started at the Shoalwater Restaurant in Seaview, which they operated for 27 years. During that time, they opened the Lightship Restaurant in Long Beach, now the location of the Pickled Fish, which they ran for 10 years.
Saw the potential
When they first took on the building that would become the Bridgewater Bistro, it had holes in the ceiling and standing water on the floor. But with riverfront views and a structure with character, they saw potential.
After extensive remodeling, Bridgewater opened its doors in 2007. The restaurant has since become a local favorite for upscale dining and a draw for visitors.
The Kischners have been considering retirement for several years, wanting more time with their children and grandchildren.
When shopping around for buyers several years ago, they met the Mundens, who own Milo’s City Cafe and Mama Mia Trattoria in Portland.
“They remind Tony and I both a lot of us 20 years ago,” Ann Kischner said. “They’re young, they’re family oriented, their kids work in their business. And so we felt a real connection like ‘this would be good,’ but we couldn’t make the deal happen at that time.”
Sale accepted
Neither couple forgot about the other, though. When the Mundens approached them again this spring, the Kischners didn’t think twice before accepting the sale.
“We found the perfect people to sell to, and that was important to us because we want the community to know that we have them in mind, and we want them to be able to still have the same kind of experience here that they always have,” Ann Kischner said.
One of their priorities was that the new owners would take care of their staff.
Miriam Gramson, the front of house manager, has been at Bridgewater since the beginning. She said she’s excited that the couple will be able to spend more time with their grandchildren.
“I’m happy for Ann and Tony. They have been the world’s best bosses, so the new bosses have a high standard to maintain,” she said. “I love this place. And it’s full of people who work here and love it, so hopefully we can just keep the ship sailing.”
Teresa Goody, a server and bartender, was also one of the first hires.
“I’m super happy for them. I want them to enjoy their retirement and enjoy their family,” she said. “We’re calling it sappy. Sad and happy.”
Menu, staff remain
Something important to the Kischners — and to hundreds of Facebook commenters responding to the restaurant’s announcement of the sale — was that the offerings would remain largely unchanged.
With a nearly all gluten-free menu, the restaurant has become a popular spot for people with dietary restrictions. Ann Kischner, who is gluten free, said people cried when they first started offering gluten-free fish and chips.
Pamela Munden is also gluten free. It’s one of the reasons she loves the restaurant. She has no intention of changing it.
The staff will all be staying on through the transition, including Geoff Gunn, the chef de cuisine.
“It’s still kind of a shock to the system a little bit. I feel like they’re mom and dad. But I think it’s going to be really good for the longevity, and I think we can bring something a little bit new but with keeping the old feeling,” he said. “Ann and Tony built an empire. And so why try to take that down or change it in any way?”
He said he’s happy to be staying on to help guide the Mundens.
The Mundens said they first fell for the restaurant during a visit 10 years ago. They plan to move to the area eventually.
“This place has been very special. They’ve been very special. And we have very big shoes to fill with the continuity of the legacy that they’ve already created. But we’re up for the challenge,” Jeff Munden said.
“We’re confident they can,” Tony Kischner said in response. “We’re definitely on board to help the transition and show them the ropes and introduce them to the community as much as we can. And then we’ll sail off into the sunset or something.”
