ILWACO — The Downtown Revitalization Committee in Ilwaco crossed a key item off its to-do list with its recent selection as a new member of an important state program. Now, the group has its sights set on stimulating participation in its long-term effort to revive the commercial heart of the city.

Earlier this fall, the committee — formally established by the City of Ilwaco in the spring as a subcommittee of the city’s planning commission — was notified that its application to join the Washington State Main Street Program as an affiliate had been accepted, making it one of just three local organizations across the state to be selected to join the program’s network this year, along with Auburn and Eatonville.

