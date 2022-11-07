ILWACO — The Downtown Revitalization Committee in Ilwaco crossed a key item off its to-do list with its recent selection as a new member of an important state program. Now, the group has its sights set on stimulating participation in its long-term effort to revive the commercial heart of the city.
Earlier this fall, the committee — formally established by the City of Ilwaco in the spring as a subcommittee of the city’s planning commission — was notified that its application to join the Washington State Main Street Program as an affiliate had been accepted, making it one of just three local organizations across the state to be selected to join the program’s network this year, along with Auburn and Eatonville.
As an affiliate-level member, the committee now has access to resources, networking and grant opportunities. Funding that it can apply for include a Washington State Department of Transportation grant that the committee hopes can go toward new signage on state highways, as well as a T-Mobile Hometown Grant program geared toward infrastructure projects in smaller communities.
Chaired by Valerie Perkins, the five-member committee also consists of: Tom Williams, a 66-year Ilwaco resident; Tony Kischner, a resident of 36 years; 26-year resident David Jensen; and 17-year resident Larry Hamilton.
Professional help
One of the things the committee is most excited about in joining the Main Street program is the ability to work with the program’s professional staff that are well-versed on issues that Ilwaco is grappling with.
“I think something that’s really important is there’s a team we’ll be working with,” Perkins said. “There’s an affiliate specialist who handles the affiliate communities that they have in their program, so we’ll be working one-on-one with her and she has access to a whole team for when we’re dealing with issues in our downtown area.”
Being an affiliate of the program is a crucial step on the path to full-fledged “Community-level” membership. Valerie Perkins, the committee’s chair, said affiliates typically decide after 2-5 years whether they want to join the Main Street Community, which opens them up to more advanced resources, training and financial benefits but also comes with more obligations.
In October, Perkins and Hamilton attended the program’s annual RevitalizeWA Conference, which was held in Wenatchee this year. The conference is hosted by a different Main Street Community each year, and offers a wide variety of learning experiences from Main Street professionals and opportunities for attendees to see how other local organizations throughout the state have worked to make a meaningful difference in their downtown area.
“Wenatchee was a great host,” Hamilton said. “The classes were spread out all through town, so we got to walk through town and meet with people that are experienced leading an organization and hear success stories.”
“We were able to hear some of the issues that they were dealing with. It gave me a new perspective of how to work within our community,” Perkins said. “The Mayor of Wenatchee spoke at the conference, and he was a part of the whole conference and what was going on. He kind of jokingly said that his staff answered to the executive director of their Main Street program, not to him. I think he was just trying to emphasize how much a part of their city and a part of what [their program] did in the downtown area were connected.
“That was just great to see that that’s a possibility.”
Community involvement
With the important progress that’s been made with the Main Street program, the committee is continuing to work to drum up interest and support from the Ilwaco community to chart its path toward helping rejuvenate the downtown area.
“I’ve had conversations with people, and a lot of times they’ll ask what the Main Street program is going to do for us,” Perkins said. “And that’s an understandable question, but really it’s not that they’re going to do anything for us. We have to do the work.”
Anyone — not just Ilwaco residents — interested in revitalizing the downtown area is encouraged to attend the committee’s monthly meetings, which are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Fire Hall on Spruce Street. The committee and city staff are working on getting their meeting times listed on the city website to make it easier for the public to find.
“This is an inclusive group,” Perkins said. “This is not an exclusive group, it’s important to have the community involved and have our civic leaders involved.”
There has been some tension between the city and the committee early on, most notably in September when the Ilwaco City Council was considering adoption of an ordinance that would permit residential housing at the back of buildings in the city’s commercial district. The intent of the ordinance, which ultimately passed at a later meeting, was that it would bolster affordable housing options for business owners and workers.
During a public hearing for the ordinance, Perkins testified that the committee was not consulted about the ordinance, and asked for any action on it to be delayed so that the committee could be “involved in the conversation.” Perkins pointed out that the committee’s focus is on the economic development of the commercial district, which the ordinance would have a direct effect on.
“What was important to me is that we were a part of the conversation,” Perkins said last week, with committee members emphasizing that having adequate and affordable housing for workers is important to the area’s economic vitality. “It’s not about one person winning and one person losing, it’s about the community. We were tasked with economic development in the downtown area … and to not have us be a part of that conversation just didn’t seem right to me.”
Odd Fellows potential
The group is hopeful that it will be able to collaborate more closely with the city as it ramps up its work, as well as business owners and community leaders. Members of the committee are excited about the progress being made on the Doupe building as part of its transformation into an apartment complex, and are hoping someone sees potential in the Odd Fellows building that is currently for sale.
“My wife and I toured the inside [of the Odd Fellows building],” said Kischner, adding its current state is one of the reasons why he was interested in joining the committee. “We’re interested not in buying the building so much as we are in seeing if there’s a viable way — as a community — to restore that building to its grander glory, maybe. I’ve been driving by that corner for 36 years, and every time I look at that it’s like, ‘That has so much potential.’ It’s such an eyesore, and something needs to be done.”
Those interested in getting involved with or learning more about the committee can contact Perkins at val.ilwaco@gmail.com.
“I think that buy-in from the leaders in this community is really important, from the business people in this community is important, and to understand that this is a long-term process,” Perkins said. “We need people who want to be involved.”
