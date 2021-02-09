ILWACO — The Ilwaco City Council voted to enact a 60-day moratorium on new short-term vacation rental applications within the city’s Restricted Residential (R-1) zoning district at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8.
The unanimous vote by the council at Monday’s meeting is a precursor to a likely permanent ban on vacation rentals in the city’s single-family residential zoning district. The council will hold a public hearing on the issue within the moratorium’s 60-day timeframe, and conduct additional research into the matter.
Currently, the Ilwaco Municipal Code allows for vacation rentals in R-1 zones as a conditional use, requiring those interested in operating a vacation rental to apply for a permit that must ultimately be approved by the council itself. Vacation rentals are also allowed as a conditional use in R-2 zones, and are allowed as a permitted use in the rest of Ilwaco’s non-industrial zones.
With the adoption of the moratorium, the city is following in the footsteps of Pacific County, which enacted a ban on new vacation rentals in its R-1 zones last September after a lengthy moratorium and months-long process.
Like the county did last year, the city argues that it is trying to protect the interests of its year-round residents who do not want properties in residential neighborhoods being used for a commercial purpose. Councilors also argued that allowing vacation rentals in R-1 zones are a detriment to the housing prospects for the city’s low-income residents.
“I worry about our low-income families, our lower middle-class families,” said Councilor Kristen Mathison. “We have a lot of renters in Ilwaco, who are long-term renters, and this … is going to protect them.”
Councilor Dave Cundiff agreed, and said that vacation rentals do not reduce the number of people needing long-term housing, but do take away the number of housing opportunities available for people searching for long-term housing. Cundiff said approximately 48% of the city’s land area is zoned as either R-3 or R-4, both of which allow for the development of vacation rentals as a permitted use.
“The guiding star that I ran for this office on was making Ilwaco a better place for more people who make themselves year-round residents. The vacation rentals in R-1 are clearly not getting us there, and are in fact taking us in the other direction,” Cundiff said.
