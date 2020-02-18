ILWACO — The Ilwaco City Council devoted much of its time at its Feb. 10 meeting to examining options for addressing corrosion of steel columns at the city’s water treatment plant.
The problem was identified last summer when Rick Gray, the city’s water supervisor, noticed the structure’s damage when he was replacing light bulbs and his ladder kept sliding down. The council approved a contract up to $6,630 at that July 22 meeting with Gray & Osborne, the city’s engineering firm, that tasked them with studying the building and providing recommendations on how and what to rehabilitate.
In its evaluation of the situation in a Jan. 2 memo, Gray & Osborne engineers said that the “significant” corrosion at the base of 11 of the steel columns around the building’s perimeter was caused by runoff entering the building, in conjunction with the presence of water-treatment chemicals. Drainage issues are what caused the runoff to enter the building, which the engineers said have since been remedied.
“The corrosion is primarily in the web section of the column, in some cases causing complete deterioration of this portion of the column section, resulting in localized buckling in the column flanges,” said the engineers in the memo. “It is our opinion that some of the primary structural framing members have been significantly compromised. … Excepting the 11 corroded columns, the structure is otherwise in good condition.”
The engineers said the replacement of the entire structure is not necessary, and the existing building can be rehabilitated through selective replacement of the deteriorated columns “to extend its useful life.” Their recommended rehabilitation has an estimated total project cost of nearly $195,000.
At last Monday’s meeting, councilors were in agreement that room was not available in the city’s budget to move ahead with Gray & Osborne’s recommendations. The council also didn’t agree with Gray & Osborne’s assessment that drainage has remedied, after hearing feedback from city staff that it was continuing to be an issue.
The council discussed a number of steps to remedy the situation, which included receiving feedback from state-certified welders on the status of the columns, seeking a second opinion from another engineering firm and exploring potential funding sources to cover the costs. The council also pondered whether they could qualify for emergency funding from the state, or receive state capital funding.
Some councilors also floated the idea of going to the voters with a bond request. Mayor Gary Forner said that it was a possibility, although it could take two years.
Biosolids contract
Ilwaco and the city of Long Beach are nearing the approval of an interlocal agreement that would make Ilwaco a customer of Long Beach’s new regional biosolids treatment plant. The contract comes after Ilwaco was originally one of the plant’s partners with Long Beach and the Seaview Sewer District, before pulling out of the partnership last fall.
The Ilwaco City Council was presented with a draft of the contract at its Feb. 10 meeting, but councilors expressed concerns about some of the agreement’s language.
In the draft, one of Long Beach’s conditions of approval was that the rate will be based on 54 dry tons per year, with a per pound price of $1.81. Ilwaco city officials said that the Ilwaco Wastewater Treatment Facility has averaged 20 dry tons of biosolids per year over the past three years, less than half of what Long Beach included as a condition of approval.
Before authorizing Forner to sign the contract, the council asked the city staff to clarify with the city of Long Beach that Ilwaco is only agreeing to the price per pound of $1.81, but not to a specific number of dry tons being delivered to the plant each year.
Ahead of the Feb. 18 Long Beach City Council meeting, the provision specifying 54 dry tons was removed from the draft of the contract; and only specified the price per pound of $1.81.
If Ilwaco maintained its average of 20 dry tons per year, it would pay Long Beach around $70,000 annually to use its biosolids plant.
The past practice has been for Ilwaco and Long Beach to spread sewage biosolids on local pasture and forest property. Construction of the plant was mandated by the Washington State Department of Ecology because of concerns that winter rains can carry this material away from the application sites.
