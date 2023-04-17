ILWACO — It was yet another protracted meeting for the Ilwaco City Council last week, but a majority of councilors ultimately gave the Ilwaco Merchants Association the thumbs up in their pursuit to establish a state-certified creative district within the city’s limits.

The issue was back on the council’s April 10 agenda for the first time since March 13, when business leaders and councilors clashed over the program. IMA President Jenna Austin argued that the arts are an important part of the local economy and said forming a state-backed creative district would allow access to grant funding and networking opportunities, while some councilors questioned whether the district would conflict with the city’s Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.