ILWACO — It was yet another protracted meeting for the Ilwaco City Council last week, but a majority of councilors ultimately gave the Ilwaco Merchants Association the thumbs up in their pursuit to establish a state-certified creative district within the city’s limits.
The issue was back on the council’s April 10 agenda for the first time since March 13, when business leaders and councilors clashed over the program. IMA President Jenna Austin argued that the arts are an important part of the local economy and said forming a state-backed creative district would allow access to grant funding and networking opportunities, while some councilors questioned whether the district would conflict with the city’s Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee.
The Creative Districts Program is overseen by the Washington State Arts Commission and funded by the state Legislature. The program is designed to help communities strengthen their creative sector, diversify their economy and enhance their quality of life. Such a district is described as a geographically defined area of cultural and economic activity where people gather to enjoy the arts and culture.
IMA is eligible to join the program as a 501(c)6 organization, but it is required to have the approval of the local municipality that its creative district would be located in. The merchants association was seeking to be designated as the district administrator when submitting their application to establish a creative district within city limits.
Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli extolled some of the benefits of the city having a creative district at the beginning of the continued discussion at the council’s meeting last week, noting that the program partners with the state Department of Transportation to place wayfinding signs on state highways in and around certified creative districts. WSDOT takes on 75% of the cost, with the district covering the remaining 25%.
“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for the city of Ilwaco,” Cassinelli said.
Councilor Margarita Cullimore agreed that having a creative district would be a “great” opportunity for the city, but said she still wanted to know how the creative district and the downtown revitalization committee would differ and find ways to collaborate together. “Ultimately, both groups pretty much have the same goal.”
Cassinelli and other councilors agreed that collaboration would be critical for the efforts to be successful, but stressed that the groups would not be competing for the same pool of money. Councilor Gary Forner, who had raised separate concerns at the previous council meeting, said he supported moving forward with IMA’s application.
Councilor Matt Lessnau said the process to establish a creative district requires intense and wide-ranging collaboration efforts between local organizations and entities, and that drafting a plan and actually identifying the geographic location of the proposed district itself will be a months-long effort that could take up to a year to complete.
“Just one person cannot take this and run with it. That’s not even a remote possibility,” Lessnau said. “I’m in full support of the Ilwaco Merchants Association spearheading this effort for the city of Ilwaco.”
Ultimately, a majority of councilors agreed to designate IMA as the district administrator in its application to establish the creative district. Cullimore was the sole councilor to vote in opposition.
Mayor, council pay boosted
The council also voted to approve a pay bump for the mayor and councilor positions at its meeting last week. The changes will not go into effect until after Ilwaco’s elected officials’ current terms expire.
The salary for Ilwaco’s councilors hasn’t been adjusted in nearly 15 years, since 2009, and the mayor’s salary hasn’t been updated since 2006. The changes will see the five councilors’ monthly pay increase from $200 to $300 per month, while the mayor’s pay will be increased from $500 to $750 per month.
The ordinance was written so the changes will not go into effect for the mayor and councilors serving their current terms. The changes will take place on Jan. 1, 2024 for the two council positions up for election this fall, while the pay for the mayor and other three council positions will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2026 after being up for election in 2025.
Forner said concerns he had raised at a previous meeting had been addressed by the changes in the language of the ordinance, ensuring that the pay bumps will not go into effect in the middle of their current terms.
Cullimore, however, said she would feel uncomfortable voting for the ordinance “when I know that the community does not have the best impression of the council.”
“The increase in our wages is really almost meaningless,” Cullimore said. “It only adds a few more cups of coffee a month, and I don’t know if this would be the best time when the morale of the community is so low and the view of us as a whole is not at its best.
“I think we come into this job not because we are looking for a monetary incentive, but because we feel truly committed to the community that we serve and the community that we have lived in for so long and we would like to see it prosper, and we get rid of all our personal interests and put our heart into the community.”
Councilor Jonathan Quittner pointed out that the changes would not go into effect until the following terms begin for each of the positions. “My term is up in ‘26, and I don’t envision running again.”
Quittner also pointed to Lessnau’s reasoning for support at a prior council meeting, when he said better pay could attract more quality candidates. In the most recent Ilwaco elections, in 2021, none of the races for the three council positions were contested. He also pointed to last year’s council vacancy.
“Five people applied for one council seat. One of those people did not own property in Ilwaco,” Quittner said. “To me, that was a very attractive quality, in that that person is somebody who has to work a job — or maybe get by on disability — and is a citizen here, could be invested in having that kind of position. To a person like that, $300 was more than $200. And for that reason, I will support the motion.”
In the end, three councilors voted in favor of the ordinance, Cullimore voted in opposition, and Councilor Dave Cundiff abstained from voting. Cundiff said he supported the aim of raising pay to try and attract more candidates for elected office, but had concerns about the process and wanted to receive more public input.
