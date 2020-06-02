ILWACO — With sorely needed improvements to the city’s water system in mind, the city of Ilwaco is making a play for federal funds to help foot the bill.
At the May 26 Ilwaco City Council meeting, councilors approved a resolution that authorized the city to apply to the Washington State Department of Commerce for a Community Development Block Grant, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city will apply for the maximum $900,000 in CDBG funding to go toward its water system improvements project. If awarded in full, the grant would cover almost half of the project’s estimated cost of $2.03 million.
With the grant, the rest of the funding for the project would mostly come from $681,000 in loan and $372,000 in grant funds committed to the city from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program. Another $74,200 would come via the city itself by raising water rates.
CDBG funds are awarded annually by the state Commerce Department, and are specifically meant to be awarded to rural communities to help fund projects meant to benefit people with low and moderate incomes. Using the methodology developed by CDBG, 60.3% of Ilwaco residents fall under the low or moderate income range, higher than the minimum percentage of 50% required to be eligible for the funds.
Eligible projects to use CDBG funds for include the planning or construction of public infrastructure, community facilities, affordable housing and economic development projects.
“This project that we’re applying for is not housing, it’s related to the water infrastructure — which serves all people in the community,” said Nancy Lockett, Gray & Osborne project manager, during the council meeting. Gray & Osborne is the city’s engineering firm.
Laundry list of needs
If it comes to fruition, the $2 million project would tackle seven different tasks the city says are required in order to “maintain the integrity and safety of the water system.” The projects include:
• Recoating the interior and exterior of the 500,000-gallon steel reservoir at the City Center Reservoir on Whealdon Street, which is five years beyond the typical life expectancy for steel coating in marine environments;
• The installation of fencing and hatch locks for security purposes to help prevent vandalism and contamination of the water system;
• The installation of a seismic valve at the City Center Reservoir, which includes a sensor to detect seismic activity and a flow meter that detects a sudden increase in flow out of the reservoirs. The valve will automatically shut and keep the water in reservoirs in the case of a seismic event;
• The installation of a local booster station at the City Center Reservoir to increase water pressure available in the immediate vicinity of the reservoir;
• Repairing structural steel beams at the Water Treatment Plant — many of which are corroded — to preserve the integrity of the structure;
• The installation of additional backwash basin capacity at the Water Treatment Plant, which is needed to maintain treatment capacity that is especially required during the summer months;
• Supplying power to a flow meter that was installed at the Indian Creek Reservoir.
Even if the city does not receive any CDBG funding, Lockett said the funds the city received from the USDA Rural Development program would allow the project to move forward. However, it would likely reduce the number of needs that could be addressed while increasing the city’s share of footing the bill from less than $75,000 to up to $250,000.
The funds secured from the USDA goes to recoating the exterior of the reservoir, new fencing and hatch locks, the installation of the seismic valve and the local booster station. The CDBG funds would allow for the additional projects of recoating the interior of the reservoir and the projects at the Water Treatment Plant, while also minimizing the financial burden on the city.
