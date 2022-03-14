Plans for a small-scale remodel of the Ilwaco Timberland Library — which may have destroyed a distinctive children’s mural — have been delayed.
Regional Timberland managers made the decision amid news that the library manager, Amy Hitchcock, had resigned.
The $150,000 remodel, characterized as a “refresh,” included paint, carpet, furniture, circulation desk and a changed layout. It would have meant the branch closing for an undetermined period, beginning April 1.
Ann Saari, past president the Ilwaco Library Board, posted about it on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page. She indicated she believed the beloved artwork would disappear, “to make room for a unit of shelving and storage.”
Scores chimed in, almost all expressing support for the mural.
Library executives at the Tumwater regional headquarters heard the noise and acted.
“It’s on pause. We’ve just paused it. It will happen this fall,” said Cheryl Heywood, executive director of the Timberland Library system.
She confirmed the delay was prompted, in part, by the negative reaction about the mural and the desire to make sure a replacement manager is properly acclimated. “We want the manager to be part of the process, and to fully engage the community,” she said.
A survey available on the library website until March 15 asks about the configuration of the interior seating and placement of the public computer section. Heywood said any changes are still in the planning stages, so nothing is finalized.
“We are reading all feedback,” she said.
‘Love’
The Ilwaco Library found a home in the old hospital building decades ago. Dorothy Danielson painted a mural there that lasted for more than 30 years. During the 2008-2009 remodel, managers discovered it had cracked badly, perhaps because of vibrations from passing traffic. The Friends of the Library group asked her to paint a new mural and partly funded it. Danielson used acrylic latex exterior paint and added a sealer to protect it from young fingers.
That remodel added 1,000 square feet, created the community meeting room, upgraded heating and lights, and amended the configuration to better accommodate public-access computer terminals.
The colorful mural depicts a girl looking out from a treehouse amid fanciful critters, including a red dragon and a white unicorn. The girl is based on her long-time friend, Katie Hall of Baker’s Bay. The largest beast, which she calls Susanna, Lady Dragon, is based on Susanna Van Reibold, a woman from Clifton, Ore., who had entertained Danielson in her youth with stories about her world travels. Bad Mousey, depicted at the treehouse door, has another backstory, too.
Also on the library wall is a chicken with an emerald, called Helen, The Storyteller, which has appeared in Danielson’s other works.
Danielson, 74, now based in Svensen, Ore., grew up as an only child, cherishing tales told by her mother and grandmother. She wanted her art to spread that joy. “I was hoping that I would give children a love of stories and books to carry on through their life,” she said.
Sadness
The library is part of a 29-branch network covering five counties. The Ilwaco branch fills an odd-shaped space in a multi-use community building. The mural covers an entire wall on the side of the children’s section alcove. Colorful images of birds continue around a corner to a second wall.
Saari’s online post kindled worries that the “refresh” would not retain the mural. Numerous responders shared strong sadness, while Danielson promised she would perform any repairs at cost if the mural needed to be moved. “It is for the kids,” she posted. “I still remember that little boy standing there watching as I did it.”
Dawna Hart believed the mural needed to stay. “Art is a way to expand our minds, just like books,” she said. Patricia Haman King called it, “an inspiration for young imaginations.”
Susan Spreadborough suggested a way be found to remove it and display in a different location, if necessary. Others pitching in support included Becky Klein Hughes and Cheri Diehl. “We pay for this library and should have a say in this,” Diehl proclaimed.
Hitchcock steered the Ilwaco Library through the covid shutdowns, temporary reduced services and eventual reopening. She was an existing staff member who was promoted to library manager in 2020 on the simultaneous retirement of Susan Carney and two long-time colleagues. Hitchcock declined comment.
Tania Remmers from the Ocean Park branch has been appointed interim Ilwaco Library manager.
Adventures
Danielson said the outpouring of support for her mural pleased her. “It made me feel good and maybe feel that what I did was worth it.”
Former Astoria librarian Jane Tucker had been so entranced with the Ilwaco work that she invited Danielson to paint similar characters in her library. Danielson’s public art is widespread. She has painted a mural at the Ocean Beach Hospital, whose campus is next the library, and one at the Beach Barrons’ field, plus The Diggers on the Long Beach Pharmacy wall, which was restored in the early-2010s after a car collided with the outside of the building.
Danielson said the characters she has depicted are intended to spark imagination in people of all ages. “When the library closes, they go on adventures all over the world and beyond,” she said.
