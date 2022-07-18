ILWACO — The Ilwaco City Council last week voted to order Mayor Mike Cassinelli to recuse himself from all discussion regarding the dispute at the Beacon RV Park. This came after Cassinelli, the park’s former owner, made an emotional speech defending his actions as a private citizen and challenging the council over what actions the city could take in the matter.
Cassinelli has faced some criticism from park residents and members of the public at council meetings in recent months over his $1.5 million sale of the business to Michael and Denise Werner, who moved aggressively to try to evict long-term renters at the park before the sale had even gone through. The Werners have since taken the remaining tenants of the park to court to attempt to have them lawfully evicted.
But public criticism from fellow elected city officials had been generally sparse until last Monday’s meeting. The RV park dispute was on the meeting’s discussion agenda, but two councilors made mention of the dispute during their individual reports that are given regularly toward the beginning of meetings.
Councilor Dave Cundiff said during his remarks that he had the chance to talk with some of the remaining park residents during a visit there, as well as the county’s housing program administrator. He also said he was beginning to conduct research “on the hypothetical case of a hypothetical mayor, whose million-dollar financial interest might be influencing city legislation.”
“It turns out that’s a pretty complicated issue, and one in which the answers about the liability to the city are not completely clear. But I’m beginning the research on that,” Cundiff said.
During her remarks at the beginning of the meeting, Councilor Margarita Cullimore took exception to some parts of the written briefing that the city had prepared for the council on the issue that was to be discussed later in the meeting, but was quickly cut off by Cassinelli and told that she should wait to detail her objections until the council reached that discussion item on the agenda.
Cullimore also said she has received many inquiries — in-person, by phone, by text and by email — from other peninsula residents, who she said “are very concerned about how things are being done in Ilwaco.” She also lamented persisting issues at the park, such as overflowing trash cans and problems with receiving mail, as well as the city’s inability up to that point to schedule a joint meeting with the Port of Ilwaco. A meeting has since been scheduled for July 26, as the port had asked to put off scheduling a meeting until a commissioner vacancy on its board had been filled.
Mayor launches defense
When Cassinelli kicked off discussion of the Beacon RV Park dispute, he said that the city has to be careful moving forward when dealing with the dispute because of the legal action the Werners have taken against the remaining tenants.
Cassinelli then said he’s “getting tired of being thrown under the bus.” The mayor referenced a story that ran in the July 6 issue of the Observer, which cites him as saying that there is little the city can do in the conflict. He also mentioned a county health and human services official who was cited in that story as saying that there was little the county could do other than what it has already done, which has been to support the tenants and help connect them with legal services to ensure their rights are being upheld.
“Going forward, let me say something to you: Mike Cassinelli has spent over $10,000 keeping the power turned on in that RV park, and part of that power has kept the cable turned on so everybody down there who has internet can have internet,” Cassinelli said, adding that the Werners haven’t signed off to transfer the electric bill over to them.
“If I take my name off of that account, they’re going to cut the power,” he continued. “I have to go down and sign the termination slip on the power. I have not signed that termination slip, and the reason I haven’t done it is I don’t want those people to have a day without power. So don’t say Mike Cassinelli hasn’t done anything, I’d like to see somebody else step here and say that they’ve put money forward like Mike Cassinelli, mayor of the city of Ilwaco, has.”
Cassinelli acknowledged he did say that there was little the city could do, and asked for anyone who said there are things the city could do to come forward and explain what can be done.
Council intervenes
At that point, Cundiff called for a point of order, but Cassinelli said he still had the floor. Cundiff explained that a point of order takes precedence over any other business.
“My point of order is that the mayor is inflating the mayor’s role — in my opinion — with the role of a private citizen,” Cundiff said. “It’s perfectly fine for the mayor to talk to the council as a private citizen. It is not fine to use the mayor’s chair, as chair of the meeting, to do it.”
Cassinelli did not appear to object to the point of order, and continued by asking, in his role as the mayor, what the city can do that it hasn’t already done.
“Make a list. I want somebody to tell me right now what we can do that we haven’t done,” he said.
Cundiff then moved to have the council ask the mayor to recuse himself “from all matters pertaining directly, or indirectly, to the Beacon RV Park.” The motion was seconded by Cullimore. Cassinelli acknowledged the motion and the second, and called for any further discussion of the motion among the four councilors present at the meeting — Councilor Jonathan Quittner was absent.
With no discussion being heard, he called for the vote. Cundiff and Cullimore quickly voted in favor of the motion, and newly appointed councilor, and former mayor, Gary Forner voted in favor soon after. Cassinelli then asked for those opposed to the motion. It was not clear whether Councilor Matt Lessnau — who serves as the mayor pro tempore when Cassinelli is absent at a meeting or is recused on certain matters — voted to oppose the motion or abstained from voting.
The mayor then left the room that the in-person meeting was being held in at the Ilwaco Community Building, Lessnau took over to chair the meeting, and Cassinelli did not return until the discussion surrounding the Beacon RV Park dispute had ended.
The Observer will have more on the situation at the RV park and the local response to that matter and the housing situation in general on the peninsula as the situation unfolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.