Garbage has piled up and Washington state officials have noted a rodent infestation at Beacon RV Park.

ILWACO — Tensions remained high among Ilwaco officials over the city’s response to the Beacon RV Park dispute last week, as the situation playing out on Port of Ilwaco land entered its sixth month with seemingly no end in sight.

The city council’s meeting scheduled for last Monday was postponed until Thursday, July 28. At that Thursday meeting, councilors debated amongst themselves what level of involvement the city should have in the dispute between the owners of the Beacon RV Park and the remaining tenants.

