ILWACO — Tensions remained high among Ilwaco officials over the city’s response to the Beacon RV Park dispute last week, as the situation playing out on Port of Ilwaco land entered its sixth month with seemingly no end in sight.
The city council’s meeting scheduled for last Monday was postponed until Thursday, July 28. At that Thursday meeting, councilors debated amongst themselves what level of involvement the city should have in the dispute between the owners of the Beacon RV Park and the remaining tenants.
The meeting was pushed back because of the absence of Ilwaco City Administrator Holly Beller. Beller’s presence at meetings is crucial, as she offers guidance to the mayor and council about items on the meeting’s agenda and also oversees the state-required remote viewing option for public meetings that the city broadcasts via Zoom.
Beller said she was unable to be at the meeting because of a conflict that arose due to what she called an attack on her job performance by a councilor over the city’s handling of the RV park dispute. The conflict had apparently been resolved by Thursday’s meeting, with Beller and all five councilors in attendance.
When the postponed meeting finally kicked off, the Beacon RV Park situation continued to be at the forefront of councilors’ minds. While some called for the city to continue searching for a way to intervene in the dispute, others said it should more or less be left for the courts to resolve.
The park’s owners filed lawsuits to have the remaining tenants evicted in June, a process that remains ongoing, while the state Attorney General’s office, through its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program, issued an order to the owners ordering them to cease eviction attempts on the grounds that they committed many violations of state landlord-tenant laws.
Councilor Jonathan Quittner, in his report to the council, said that he thinks the public is aware of the limitations on what the council can — or cannot — do in the dispute.
“As a council, what we primarily are tasked with is seeing to the city’s business. We’re making the sausage; filling in cracks and approving checks and overseeing water sources, things like that,” Quittner said. “I’m sure there are people who would love to see us draft an ordinance that makes Deer Point Meadows (the company, led by Michael and Denise Werner, who bought Beacon RV Park) illegal, but I think we all know now that this is not something that the council does.”
Quittner, an attorney, added that he agreed with Mayor Mike Cassinelli’s assessment that there’s not much else the city could be doing in the matter that it hasn’t already done. He said the council’s fixation on the matter should be tamped down, but that it doesn’t mean councilors should turn their backs on the residents of the park who are “suffering.”
“If they want to talk with us about it, then we owe them that, and I think they know what the limitations are,” Quittner said. “There are other local bodies, there’s other political bodies — this issue is now in the courts, which I was thrilled to see that the tenants have the attorney general’s office’s ear. That’s great.
“Things are happening, in some ways, that they should. But if anybody is confused or has given any thought about where I stand, this is why I find myself going both ways sometimes. The council does a specific kind of thing, and we should be focused on doing that. But we are paying attention, we care about it, we’re interested in it.”
Discussion on the matter picked up later in the meeting, which saw Cassinelli, the previous owner of Beacon RV Park, recuse himself from that part of the meeting and observe the proceedings with the rest of those in attendance.
But before leaving his seat, he had some parting words for the council, telling them that he agreed with Quittner’s assessment and that the council needs to “put this to bed.”
During the Beacon RV Park discussion, Councilor Dave Cundiff recalled a conversation he had with a representative from Deer Point Meadows, who Cundiff said told him that he believed the park’s new owners had been “extremely generous” and had exceeded the legal requirements for what RV park operators must do when it comes evictions.
Cundiff disputed the representative’s notion, saying that law enforcement and the state Attorney General’s office have told them otherwise. “That is a matter for the courts to determine, however it seems very clear where the facts lie.”
Cundiff went on to say that he was elected on a promise that his guiding star while in office would be a “safe, sustainable increase in the number of people who see Ilwaco as their year-round residence.”
“Anything that decreases the housing available to year-round residents is thus of concern to me as an elected official — even if the manner and means of this were both not illegal and cruel,” Cundiff said.
With that in mind, Cundiff said he had five points to make about the situation:
- The Port of Ilwaco is crucial to the fishing and tourism industries and for the general economic development of the city;
- Housing is a crucial component of economic development, and has probably been underappreciated in recent years;
- Integrity is important, and the way Deer Point Meadows have intentionally misrepresented the facts of the matter requires a response from all affected public entities;
- The community of Ilwaco has to decide between allowing the new owners of the park to continue operating on public land “with demonstrated capability for cruel and illegal behavior, or we can have a civic culture of law and respect for all citizens. I do not currently see any way that we can have both.”
- Strategies are needed to ensure adequate housing for all, which will be extremely difficult and require interagency cooperation and funding, but is needed to maintain a workforce and prevent damage to the public’s health.
The Observer will continue to provide updates on the dispute as it develops.
