ILWACO — Councilors in Ilwaco last week crossed off the biggest item on their end-of-year to-do list, as they voted to adopt the city’s budget for the forthcoming year.
The 2023 budget was approved by councilors at the city’s regular Dec. 12 meeting, along with a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
Consequently, salary and benefit expenditures are up across all of the city’s funds. They have risen most notably in Ilwaco’s streets fund, as the public works crew devotes more time to street maintenance amidst deteriorating conditions. In 2023, the city expects to purchase two new electronic speed signs and paint streets as part of its streets budget.
Street taxing district?
With the streets fund requiring 50% of the city’s property tax collections in order to meet its reserve targets, Ilwaco officials say they will begin researching the viability of a transportation taxing district within the next couple of years. If it comes to fruition, the district would be used to assist street improvement projects.
Five years ago, the peninsula’s other city, Long Beach, received the OK from voters to increase the local sales tax rate by 0.2% to fund its new transportation district. The funds have supported several road projects in recent years, such as the paving and widening of Idaho Avenue that was completed in 2020, and the comprehensive $1.74-million Washington Avenue South project that was completed about a year ago.
Police and fire
The other 50% of collected property taxes goes toward the city’s general fund, which oversees the likes of law enforcement and fire department budgets. Ilwaco’s contract with Long Beach for LBPD services is increasing by 4% over this year, and the Ilwaco Fire Department’s budget is seeing a $25,000 increase from 2022 due to increases in membership, services and activities.
In related fire department news, the council also gave the mayor the thumbs up at its meeting last week to accept a nearly $10,000 grant from the Templin Foundation that will allow the department to purchase a respirator testing system. The system will allow IFD to fit test the 16 SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) units that were recently purchased thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Water and sewer
As previously detailed, the city is again maintaining its water rate levels in 2023 following a 20% increase two years ago, which also included other new revenue streams to help keep Ilwaco’s water fund afloat.
The city is also slated to receive $100,000 in funds from the Pacific Council of Governments for upgrades to the city water department’s SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system. SCADA connects the sensors that monitor equipment such as motors, pumps and valves, and allows water treatment plant operators to remotely monitor levels of chemicals and toxins.
Other projects being tackled by the water fund in 2023 include $36,000 for remote lift station radio upgrades, which had been scheduled for this year but were pushed back because of delays in receiving the needed materials, as well as $30,000 for water tank maintenance that officials said has been overlooked for the past 5-10 years.
Reserves are being used in both the city’s stormwater and sewer funds. In the stormwater fund, which relies on stormwater utility collections, higher salary and benefit expenses are forcing Ilwaco to dip into its reserves, which officials say is not sustainable in the long run and will likely lead to increased stormwater rates as soon as 2024.
In the sewer fund, the $3 increase in the sewer base rate recently approved by the council for 2023 is expected to provide $30,000 to help the fund — although the city is still needing to dig into the reserve fund. The fund could be balanced by the end of next year with seven additional residential connections, and expected revenue also does not include sewer connections from the Doupe building, which continues undergoing renovations.
