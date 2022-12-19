Ilwaco Fire Department

The Ilwaco Fire Department’s budget is seeing a $25,000 increase from 2022 due to increases in membership, services and activities.

ILWACO — Councilors in Ilwaco last week crossed off the biggest item on their end-of-year to-do list, as they voted to adopt the city’s budget for the forthcoming year.

The 2023 budget was approved by councilors at the city’s regular Dec. 12 meeting, along with a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.

