ILWACO — Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Company’s biggest creditor will get the proceeds from all inventory sales, while Turnford Restructuring Group will remain as receiver.
Jessie’s will begin paying down its debt to its largest creditors, GemCap Lending I, LLC, despite the fish processor filing for receivership on Feb. 26. Meanwhile, unsecured creditors, such as the City of Ilwaco, filed documents that it is owed about $28,000 by the company. The city filed a proof of claim with Pacific County Superior Court because the city believes initial receivership documents undervalued what the city was owed by about $10,000.
At this point, there is no indication about whether or when fish-processing operations might resume at the multi-decade Port of Ilwaco institution. It was among south Pacific County’s largest employers and the city of Ilwaco’s biggest water customer.
Largest creditor protected
When Jessie’s filed for receivership, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter assigned Christopher Wain, owner of the Bellevue firm Turnford Restructuring Group, as receiver. Wain was recommended to be receiver by Donald Alber, owner of Alber’s Seafood Inc., which bought Jessie’s in 2013.
One of Jessie’s largest creditors, GemCap, opposed Wain’s appointment. But GemCap agreed to allow Turnford to remain in charge of Jessie’s assets, after GemCap was released from the automatic receivership stay, which prevented GemCap from collecting on its debts. The receivership also removed any claims to the collateral Jessie’s used to secure a $5 million loan from GemCap.
Jessie’s pledged all its company assets as collateral for the loan. The balance of the loan from GemCap as of March 3 was about $1.9 million, according to court documents filed on April 21. GemCap will be prioritized above other lenders until its debt is paid, according to court documents.
GemCap is entitled to all collections of the company’s accounts receivable and can sue for anyone in possession of its collateral. Any profit from inventory sold before June 30 will go to GemCap. After June 30 any remaining inventory will revert to the receivership’s estate, unless GemCap makes alternative storage arrangements.
Local debts
Proof of claim documents submitted to the court by local fishermen, cities and others owed money by Alber Seafood and Jessie’s, are unsecured and won’t be a priority above GemCap and other creditors. This includes money owed to the Marchand family. A proof of claim submitted by A. Pierre Marchand Jr. Living Trust estimated it was still owed $3.25 million. Pierre was the son of company matriarch, Jessie Marchand. Another member of the family, Doug Ross, filed a proof of claim for about $193,400 through his company PDP, LLC.
The initial estimate that undervalued the debt owed to the City of Ilwaco also may have done the same to the Port of Ilwaco’s debt, which it estimated was a little less than $28,000, according to a proof of claim filed with the court.
