ILWACO — John Demase, manager of the Port of Ilwaco for five months, has resigned his position, port officials confirmed this morning.
Port of Ilwaco Finance Director and Auditor Mari-Anna Redburn confirmed that Demase resigned his position yesterday afternoon, the same day that Port of Ilwaco Commissioners held a special meeting and went into executive session “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.”
The April 6 special meeting began at 4 p.m. and lasted approximately 20 minutes, with port commissioners spending nearly all of that time — aside from opening and closing the meeting — in executive session. The commissioners cited a section of the state’s Open Public Meetings Act that allows them to hold a closed-door session if a charge or complaint against a port official or employee has been made.
It is not currently known whether Demase resigned before or after the commissioners' meeting.
Port commissioners also held an executive session for the same stated purpose at the end of its March 15 meeting. No action was taken after the commissioners returned from that executive session, but there was discussion about updating the Port of Ilwaco Employee Handbook of Rules and Regulations.
Demase was named the manager of the Port of Ilwaco and Chinook last fall, and began in his role overseeing operations at both ports on Nov. 7. He graduated from Knappa High School in 2005 and was residing in South Bend at the time of his hiring.
He began work as a commercial fisherman after graduating from high school, and advanced from deckhand to vessel operator on the F/V Blue Chip from 2008-15. Demase was hired as a maintenance worker at the Port of Chinook in 2015, and worked his way into the management ranks before being hired as manager for the ports last year.
Demase took over for former port manager Rich Titus, who had resigned his position in late September after being on the job for not quite eight months. Now, the port will be looking for its third new manager in just over a year since former port manager Guy Glenn Jr. resigned in early 2022. Glenn was hired by Longview-based Ecological Land Services to serve as the company’s general manager after serving as port manager for more than eight years.
The Observer is seeking additional information on the circumstances that led to Demase’s departure.
