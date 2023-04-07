John Demase

John Demase, 36, of South Bend, was named port manager for Ilwaco and Chinook last week. Demase will oversee operations for the Port of Ilwaco and Chinook starting this month.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

ILWACO — John Demase, manager of the Port of Ilwaco for five months, has resigned his position, port officials confirmed this morning.

Port of Ilwaco Finance Director and Auditor Mari-Anna Redburn confirmed that Demase resigned his position yesterday afternoon, the same day that Port of Ilwaco Commissioners held a special meeting and went into executive session “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.”

