ILWACO — City officials in Ilwaco have begun preparations for an expected shortfall in revenues due to the economic downturn caused by the covid-19 pandemic.
Ilwaco City Treasurer Holly Beller is preparing for a reduction in revenues to the city’s budget ranging from 20 to 40%, depending on the source of revenue. A 20% decrease in revenue for 2020 represents about $780,000, and a 40% loss equates to about $1.56 million.
Beller said the city’s general fund will likely take a blow because it partly relies on sales tax monies, which is revenue the city “will never get back.” The 2020 budget, approved late in 2019, projected $180,000 of revenue in local sales and use taxes prior to the pandemic.
To combat the anticipated revenue loss, the city is putting a halt to all non-essential expenses that come from the general fund. Most city staff are also seeing their hours reduced to part-time work, which Beller hopes will balance the fund out by the end of the year.
The general fund is also reliant on property tax monies, which Beller is more confident the city will be able to eventually recoup. This year’s budget projected about $206,000 of revenue in general property taxes, the single largest source of revenue in the city’s budget.
Last month, Pacific County Treasurer Renee Goodin announced the county postponed its property tax deadline from April 30 to June 1. Goodin urged those who can pay their taxes by the usual deadline to do so, as part of the effort to continue funding services for cities, hospitals, schools, fire districts and all junior taxing districts that rely on property taxes for revenue.
For Ilwaco, the biggest issue in not receiving funding during the typical timeframe is because it affects how the city balances its cash flow with debt payments. To try and combat that problem, the city approved the use of allowing interfund loans at its April 13 special meeting.
Interfund loans, Beller said, will allow the city to tap into dormant funds like the watershed reserve fund, which holds about $200,000. If the city ends up seeing a possible 40% drop in property tax collection next month, that fund will be used as an internal loan to the general fund to help pay the loan debt for the Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department and the Ilwaco Community Building.
As part of the interfund loans program, Beller will provide a report to the city council within 30 days of any such loans and subsequent repayments she has authorized, as part of her regular budget report. Beller, in her capacity as treasurer, is authorized to repay the loans when budget revenues are deemed sufficient to cover the expected needs of the city for the ensuing month.
