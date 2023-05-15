Her grin lights up a room.
Poppy Hildebrandt has reason to smile. She is going to Harvard University.
Her references maintain she is one of the brightest students to pass through Ilwaco schools in a generation.
But before she departs for Boston academia, Hildebrandt has a message to young people to embrace their opportunities. “I want to encourage Ilwaco students: It doesn’t hurt to try. Reach out!”
‘Grander’
Harvard, in the Boston suburb of Cambridge, was founded in 1636 and has educated eight presidents and myriad prominent Americans.
It has been on Hildebrandt’s radar, 3,192 miles away, through her teens.
“I wanted to go to college on the East Coast — I wanted to have an adventure,” she said. “I thought there would be a chance I could get in.”
Back-up plans to study at other institutions were discarded when Harvard’s acceptance news arrived. “I applied early and the day before my birthday I found out, and dropped the other applications,” Hildebrandt said.
She has just returned from a campus visit.
“I had never been to the East Coast until two weeks ago,” she said. “I applied kind of blind. I saw Boston and I could picture myself living there. Everything there is so much older, the buildings are grander.”
At alumni parties she encountered an older but supportive crowd.
“Everyone seems so educated, but everyone wants to help out.” One highlight was meeting a graduate from Harvard’s Class of 1967 and realizing she is part of Class of 2027. “It’s very cool,” she laughed.
Campus housing begins in a freshman dorm then transitions into “houses” using the British educational model. “Each house has its own personality. It’s ‘Hogwarts-y.’” she said.
Smart 'Sunshine'
Hildebrandt, 18, whose childhood nickname was “Sunshine,” is the oldest of five children. Her parents are Josh Hildebrandt and Lauren Forgey.
Her educational path was hit hard by the timing of the covid shutdowns. But she completed all her classes early — every one an A grade — then enrolled in Running Start, a program at Clatsop Community College for students to earn college credits while still in high school.
She savored English classes from charismatic Astoria instructor Julie Brown and unusual courses like shipwreck archaeology. Unlike classmates taking a similar path, she won’t receive an associate’s degree, preferring to complete the four full years at her new Ivy League home.
Brown called Hildebrandt “a smart and insightful reader and thinker” and expects her student to “set the world on fire.” “I know I will be reading about her in the New York Times someday.”
Brightest in a generation
Amid her studies, Hildebrandt has worked as a marketing assistant for Tiffany Turner, the chief executive of Adrift Hospitality, helping customers, curating social media and designing graphics.
Turner, who serves on the Ocean Beach School Board, was wowed by Hildebrandt’s skills and noted she is, “by far the brightest student that has come through our schools in a generation.”
Hildebrandt has served as the student representative on the board of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco and taught technology to adults at the Timberland Library.
Earning a place in the Washington World Fellows program, she traveled to Spain for a summer study opportunity. Amy Ubungen from the Washington State Leadership Board, which coordinates the program, said Hildebrandt emerged as a “natural leader,” displaying maturity and concern for others.
“When Poppy spoke, people listened,” Ubungen noted. “She had a natural charisma that inspired others. Through her words and her own example, Poppy demonstrated the type of caring leadership that is desperately needed in society today.”
Hoping to be an advocate
At Harvard, Hildebrandt will study political science then progress to an advanced degree; she hopes to study again in a Spanish-speaking country. Her long-term goal is to advocate for more equitable funding for rural schools.
“I love Ilwaco High School and the teachers there,” she said. “Everyone cares a lot. But in rural areas, you don’t get the funding.”
Just before covid hit, she was president of the Ilwaco Knowledge Bowl team competing at a Longview school. The contrast in the building and the evidence of broader opportunities, including more varied language classes, was memorable. “Because of where you live, you can have a completely different education,” she said. “It’s not because people don’t care. It is a lack of funding and not enough resources.”
Big changes ahead
IHS graduation is next month. Change looms. Hildebrandt’s family moved to Long Beach from Portland when she was in the second grade. “I have known my friends for 10 years,” she said. “It’s going to be hard. But college is all about finding new people.” She will study with students from 102 countries.
Hildebrandt’s reaction to her references’ comments about her intellect and kindness were greeted with modesty. “I try my hardest to do what I can,” she said.
“I try to be friendly and nice to people,” she added, recalling her return from European studies. A Paris airport worker checking her travel papers noticed her middle name with delight, crediting her with bringing warmer weather.
“Soleil.”
It is French for sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.