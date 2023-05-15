Poppy Hildebrandt

Poppy Hildebrandt, 18, is graduating from Ilwaco High School this spring and heading to Harvard University, eager for new adventures in the Boston area and committed to continuing her studies at a higher level so she can position herself to advocate for more equitable funding for rural schools.

 PATRICK WEBB

Her grin lights up a room.

Poppy Hildebrandt has reason to smile. She is going to Harvard University.

